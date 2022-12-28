TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of tech and lifestyle products, services, and solutions in partnership with Vivo, a world-leading manufacturer of innovative smartphones and accessories transformed the final match of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ into an unforgettable experience for channel partners drawn from TD’s extensive database as they were hosted to a memorable viewing party.

The event, hosted at the imposing Yudala Heights on 13 Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 18, 2022, witnessed a convergence of key stakeholders in the IT industry, including over 100 partners as well as staff of TD Africa and Vivo.

It was an electrifying event, with the viewing of the FIFA World Cup final which was keenly contested between eventual winners Argentina and former holders, France taking center stage. But more importantly, the occasion provided a unique opportunity for attendees to bond, network, party, play games, and enjoy delightful refreshments, all in an atmosphere of utmost relaxation and excitement.

Although action on the pitch between Argentina and France kept many enthralled, it was not just the players who traded tackles on the day as attending partners who also participated in a series of competitions for several juicy prizes won during the game sessions. Participants with knowledge of football and some of the amazing devices/accessories and other facts about Vivo went home with great prizes.

Items won by partners who were present at the viewing party include branded gifts and other collaterals such as cookery and cutlery sets, bags and bottles, footballs, and other FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ memorabilia, courtesy of Vivo. There was also a lot to eat and drink for all attendees.

Foluso Olulade, Head of Marketing, TD Africa, while speaking on the success of the event, hailed participating partners for making it a fun gathering.

“It was a great ambiance to bond with partners and other stakeholders. With the passion associated with football, the turnout was great as guests had a really good time. Our partners mean so much to us. They are the reason we have remained at the forefront of the trade revolution on the continent for more than two decades. We are also glad to have been able to contribute to their smiles during this festive season.

“We were leveraging the platform of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to deepen engagement with our partners (resellers). This is important when you consider that we operate in an industry where we can’t always be transactional in our approach. We must build and maintain a solid relationship with customers, to maintain top-of-mind awareness and brand affinity,” he added.

One of the objectives of the event was to deepen the bond and engagement with partners. In addition, the occasion also served to create awareness of new products from Vivo.

Attendees had the opportunity to see new products and ask questions, which were answered. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to expand their network by making new acquaintances. Before the football match began, there was ample opportunity for attendees to chat with and engage others. It was an event that left many participants delighted.

Speaking after the event, one of the partners present expressed gratitude to TD Africa and Vivo for delivering an awesome experience.

“Thank you to TD for always hosting us. I had fun. It means a lot to me to know that TD is not just about business. It shows that they care about their customers and would like to see them happy.”

“I think it was thoughtful of TD Africa and Vivo as I had a wholesome experience,” said another partner.

TD Africa, through its strategic partnerships, the unwavering mission of diffusing accessible, affordable, and usable products and services across Africa and other customer-facing campaigns, has consistently delivered exciting experiences for Nigerians. Millions of people have also benefited from its strong approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and gender-sensitive initiatives as well as its track record of regularly celebrating its partner and customer base, earning the company commendation from the public.