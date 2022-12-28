One of the ten Siemens mobile substations to be delivered to Nigeria under the Nigeria-Siemens power deal will arrive in the country in January 2023.

This is according to a statement by the Federal Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu, issued via his official Twitter account.

Part of the statement seen by Nairametrics said:

“One of the ten Siemens mobile substations which has been manufactured and tested by Siemens at its France factory is ready for shipping to Nigeria. It will arrive in Nigeria in January 2023.

“As part of the early orders under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), 10 mobile substations and 10 mega transformers are being delivered to Nigeria by Siemens.

“Nigeria engages Siemens to modernize, rehabilitate and expand the national grid by investing in the entire electricity value chain.”

Nigeria-Siemens

One of the ten SIEMENS mobile substations which has been manufactured and tested by SIEMENS at its France factory ready for shipping to Nigeria. It will arrive Nigeria in January 2023. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/L078oonJvb — Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, FNSE (@HMPowerNG) December 27, 2022

The backstory: Nairametrics had earlier reported in September 2022, that two 132/33 KV mega transformers to be used for the execution of the Nigeria-Siemens power deal had arrived in the country for installations.

While meeting delegates from Siemens in October 2022, President Buhari said his administration is committed to ensuring delivery of the Nigeria-Siemens power deal.

The Siemens–Nigeria power deal under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

According to a timeline previously set by the Minister for Power, two transformers were scheduled to arrive in September 2022, two in October 2022, three in November 2022, two in December 2022, and one in January 2023.

The minister had also previously said that 10 mobile substations will start arriving in Nigeria from January 2023 through to May 2023.