Nairametrics can confirm that two 132/33 KV mega transformers to be used for the execution of the Nigeria-Siemens power deal is now in the country for installations. The two transformers were scheduled to arrive in September 2022.

The equipment came in on Friday, September 9 and is currently at the Tin Can Island Ports in Apapa, Lagos.

Nigeria’s power minister, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu had earlier said that the Siemens–Nigeria power deal under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) signed in 2019 is still on course, regardless of delays. He had also earlier announced the timelines for the arrival of the equipment.

Two transformers were scheduled to arrive in September, two in October, three in November, two in December and one in January 2023. He also said the 10 mobile substations will start arriving in January through to May 2023.

According to the honourable minister, the equipment factory acceptance tests for the 10 mega transformers, carried out in Italy in July 2022, were successful.

The Minister of Power Engr. Aliyu had in April 2022, led a delegation to Germany in April, where he paid visits to Siemens Energy factories in Berlin and Frankfurt, and met the senior leadership of Siemens Energy on the need to fast-track the delivery of the early orders that will kick start the transformation of Nigeria’s electricity.

Why this matters

Nigeria is struggling with on-grid power supply issues. The Siemens – Nigeria power deal will bring much-needed relief to Nigeria’s on-grid power supply. One of the goals is to upgrade transmission substations, which will help deliver better power supply. The Siemens – Nigeria power deal is in three phases. 7000 Megawatts is the target for the first phase, 11,000 Megawatts is the target for the second phase, and 25,000 Megawatts is the target for the third phase.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government was evaluating the procurement process and is confident of a positive outcome, citing that the project had reached an advanced stage in line with the Siemens project implementation plan.

Nairametrics had also earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria stated that the Siemens $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), will save the nation over $1 billion annually.