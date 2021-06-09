The Lagos State Government has announced that it is set to partially close the Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba. The partial closure begins on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 and will last for 12 months. The partial closure is for the prompt realization of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project.

The Ministry of Transportation has given approval for the partial closure that will enable the contractor Messrs. Craneburg Construction Company Ltd to commence work on the construction of an overpass at Murtala Muhammed Way into Ojuelegba Road, Yaba.

What the Lagos state government is saying

“Consequently, access through Muritala Mohammed way will be restricted from three to one lane with the closure of the BRT lane during the period of construction. Traffic will also be diverted to access road leading to the Yaba Terminal and Ojuelegba Road.

However, traffic managers will be on the ground for effective traffic management and control. Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes, drive within speed limits and adhere to all traffic signs on the construction corridor. The Lagos State Government regrets any inconveniences the partial closure of the road may cause the public.”

What you should know

In April, Governor Sanwo-Olu flagged off the construction of the 37-km Rail Mass Transit Red Line, which will traverse from Agbado to Marina, moving over 1 million commuters daily, according to Nairametrics.