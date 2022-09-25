Yaba is popular as one of the busiest districts within the city of Lagos. Located within Lagos mainland, Yaba is notable for its burgeoning tech climate, educational facilities, and residential properties. As a central area of Lagos, Yaba has slightly lower prices than its closest neighbour, Surulere.

This area is regarded as the educational hub of the state harbouring a wide range of educational institutions including the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Headquarters. As a result, it also plays host to several hostels and residential facilities within its environs such as Jacob Mews Estate, Comfy Burrows, and Legacy Urban Apartments. In addition, it serves as the home to a few tech-focused companies such as Kuda, Andela, and Co-creation Hub.

Land in Yaba is less expensive than its mainland counterparts in Surulere and Ikeja. Based on our land price index in this market, the average land price per sqm in Yaba has grown at an average rate of 9.01% over the past five years. Despite a slight dip in 2020, possibly as a result of the pandemic, the market has since recovered and is registering positive growth, which we expect it to maintain for the next year.

