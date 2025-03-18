In this episode of Money Maketh Man (3Ms), we break down the essentials of estate planning; Trusts and Wills. Understanding their differences is key to protecting your wealth and ensuring a seamless transition for your beneficiaries.

We begin by explaining what a Trust is and how it can manage assets during your lifetime and beyond. Then, we dive into Wills, their formalities, and common restrictions. We also debunk myths around Will writing, explore probate, and highlight key legal insights, including a breakdown of the Gani Fawehinmi Will.

Don’t miss out, watch now on Nairametrics TV and subscribe for more insights!