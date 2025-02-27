Lagos’ real estate market is on the rise, with soaring property prices and increasing construction costs reshaping investment opportunities. In the latest episode of Everyday Money Matters on Nairametrics TV, we break down what’s driving this surge, the best areas to invest in, and key strategies for smart real estate investing.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, this episode is packed with insights you can’t afford to miss.

Watch now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube! Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe.