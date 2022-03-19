As development activity across the real estate sector in Lagos picks up, a key emerging hotspot has been Yaba.

As home to over 40% of the tertiary institutions in Lagos coupled with its fairly affordable prices, Yaba is the most preferred location of choice for accommodation by majority of the students.

As a result, the area has seen heightened demand for residential housing due to its ease of access. 2-bedroom apartment rents for example, had a c.25% increase between 2017 and 2022 underpinned by rising demand by young professionals and students.

In this report, we focus on 3 key reasons why Yaba is emerging as a student accommodation hotspot. In addition, we reveal the existing supply deficit in the market as a potential entry point for developers. We also highlight key insights from market players on their sentiments for the student housing market in Lagos

Click here to download the report. Digest and let our team know what you think directly via research@estateintel.com, all feedback (including corrections) is welcome. You can also reach out if you are interested in an extensive list of the projects and their details in PDF report or spreadsheet format. Enjoy!