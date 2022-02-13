A building under construction has collapsed in the Yaba area of Lagos with 3 dead bodies recovered and 2 others rescued alive as some workers are still reportedly trapped under the rubble.

This was confirmed by the Zonal Coordinator, Southwest, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, on Saturday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that a 3-Storey Building under construction at No. 16 Akanbi crescent, off Adesina Street, Harvey, Sabo, Yaba, collapsed trapping about five workers.

What the NEMA Southwest Zonal Coordinator is saying about the incident

Farinloye who had initially announced that 2 adult males were recovered dead with 2 others rescued alive, later revealed that one more dead body has been recovered from the building raising the death toll to 3, just as rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The NEMA top official said that the building was said to have given signs with rubbles falling from it on Thursday.

He said, “It was gathered that when one of the neighbours called their attention to it, they told him off that it was as a result of work going on.

“However, close observations revealed that the building had tilted forward.’’

The Zonal Coordinator, however, said that a proper investigation of the cause of the collapse will be carried out by the state government to determine the cause of the collapse after the emergency phase at the site.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government said it has arrested the developer of the property and handed him over to the RRS team for breaking the government seal on the property and violating the stop-work order.

The Lagos State in a statement on its official Twitter handle said, ‘’The Lagos State Government has arrested the developer of a collapsed building at No 16 Akanbi Crescent, Onike, Yaba for breaking the government seal on the property and violating stop work order.

“The developer in charge of the site has since been arrested and handed over to the RRS Team, while rescue operation is ongoing.’’

What you should know

This development is not new as Lagos State has been bedevilled with numerous cases of building collapse across the state with reported high casualty figures.

Recall that on November 1, 2021, a 21-storey building, one of the 3 high-rise buildings under construction and situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, collapsed, killing about 46 persons with 15 persons rescued alive. One of the deceased, Osibona was the owner and promoter of the collapsed building.

The incessant cases of building collapse which is not uncommon in the state has been attributed to poor regulatory oversight and sharp practices by developers.