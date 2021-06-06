The Lagos State Government has reiterated its decision to demolish abandoned properties across the state. This policy is part of the measures to be implemented by the state government to boost security in the state.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Friday, at a press conference organized to mark World Environment Day in partnership with the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers.

The commissioner said the state had partnered with the International Finance Corporation to adopt the Lagos Green Building Initiative aimed at promoting eco-friendly structures.

Salako, in his statement, said the digitization of the processes of the ministry and its agencies was ongoing while establishing a building control appeals committee to independently consider infractions in the system.

He emphasized the state government’s resolve to pull down abandoned buildings in the state and asked for cooperation from stakeholders.

“It is important that you team up with us as regards voluntary compliance with the physical planning and development laws of the state and this also includes the stipulations on abandoned properties.

“You are to note that government is not going back on its resolve to rein in on abandoned properties. I reiterate that we will not hesitate to invoke the law and demolish abandoned properties were necessary in order to enhance the security of the state.”

It can be recalled that in May 2021, the Lagos State Government announced a ban on the illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and properties under construction across the state, describing it as part of the measures to address the security challenges which has engulfed most parts of the country and might likely spread to Lagos.

Salako pointed out that hoodlums and social miscreants are in the habit of converting abandoned buildings and project sites to their bases, from where they commit atrocities, posing a serious danger to residents.

He said his ministry decided to invoke its powers, under Section 73 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended, to ensure a safe, secure, sanitised, and sustainable environment.