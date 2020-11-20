Business
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
Details later…
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Details later…
Nigeria needs to spend $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge infrastructural gap – Moody’s Report
Moody's has revealed that Nigeria needs to spend about $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap experienced in the country.
A recent report released by one of the leading global rating agencies, Moody Investors Services, has revealed that Nigeria needs to spend about $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap experienced in the country.
The report titled: ‘’Moody’s – Significant financing from private sector and multilaterals needed to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.’’ revealed that Infrastructure in Nigeria (Government of Nigeria, B2 negative) is significantly behind its other emerging market peers. Hence, the sum of N3 trillion is needed over the next three decades to address the anomaly.
Why it matters: No country develops without solid infrastructures, which will be needed to transit to the frontiers phase. In lieu of this, the importance of well-developed infrastructural facilities to national development cannot be overemphasized. Little wonder this fact was pronounced in the 2020-2024 Nigeria Strategy Paper, where the AFDB highlights infrastructure development as one of its key priority areas for support.
As regards the reason the country had experienced a perennial infrastructural gap, the report stated that Nigeria faces many budgetary and financing challenges. Weak institutions and governance frameworks, along with a low tax base are hindering infrastructure investment, while financially strained utilities are unable to invest in improvements.
What they are saying
Commenting on the causes and nature of the infrastructural gap in the country, the Vice-President, Senior Analyst at Moody’s Investor Service, Kunal Govinda said,
“Nigeria currently has a significant infrastructure deficit and faces additional pressures from a rapidly growing population. Its low government funding capacity and customer affordability have been weakened further by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.”
What you should know
- The recent moody report is first of its kind on the Nigerian infrastructure market.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish infrastructure companies to address this gap. This indicates that the present government is not oblivious of this fact and making efforts to address the challenges.
- The report noted that the focus of infrastructure development has been within power, railways, roads, ports, and pipelines, and this trend is expected to continue with particular investment needed to address Nigeria’s electricity shortages. To this effect, Nigeria’s power sector could benefit from renewable energy like solar and wind, with financing also possible from green bonds.
Bottom Line
Given the huge financial outlay required to address the lacuna in infrastructural development in the country, it is pertinent to note that government alone cannot fix this gap. There is a need for public-private partnership.
In a nutshell, private sector and multilateral financing is needed to address shortfalls as financial guarantors, multilateral development banks, and local institutional investors will be important in helping finance infrastructure development.