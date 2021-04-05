Lagos to build more schools, upgrade skill centres, others for school dropouts

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to build more alternative schools across the state for people who may have dropped out of school due to early pregnancy, child trafficking, lack of parental care and others, to have the opportunity to return to school for further education.

This initiative would empower the beneficiaries socially and economically so that they can contribute to the development of society and play a more functional role as responsible citizens.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, during a chat with journalists in Ikeja.

He also said that the state government plans to rehabilitate some schools and skills acquisition centres across the state to attract school dropouts and those that may have shunned education early in life.

Wahab maintained that the fast-growing rate of the State’s population required a holistic educational approach that would prioritise the development of both formal and informal education to achieve a mass literacy goal for development.

While justifying the reason for the State Government’s continued investment in both formal and informal education, he emphasised that mass education has become very compelling in Lagos due to its status as the third-largest Megacity in the world, as well as the economic hub of sub-Saharan Africa, which is characterised by an ever-increasing population.

He noted that both formal and informal education remains the only panacea with which the government could enlighten and empower its teeming population for the socio-economic and political development of the State.

Wahab said, “The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in line with the National Policy on Education, has remained committed to the provision of qualitative and quantitative education to the people of the State. This is realisable through effective and efficient implementation of Education and Technology as an important pillar of the State Government’s development agenda, of which the development of both formal and informal education remain crucial.’’

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Adeniran Kasali hinted that the State Government in demonstration of its readiness to develop the Alternative School for Girls in Agboju has constituted the Governing Board to direct the affairs of the school.

What this means

The establishment of these alternative schools would help promote the growth of both formal and informal education across the states.

It would help reduce restiveness among the youths in the state with a potential drop in insecurity across the state.