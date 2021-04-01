Business News
FG pleads with doctors not to go ahead with strike, says issues are being resolved
The Federal Government has appealed to the Resident Doctors to shelve its planned industrial strike action.
The Federal Government has appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to shelve its planned industrial strike action, citing that the government has started solving the issues and has given timelines for their resolution.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in a meeting with the association on Wednesday.
READ: Resident Doctors insist on indefinite strike despite interventions
What the Minister is saying
- We are here because we have started solving your issues. We put up proposals with given timelines on how to deal with them.
- We will look at those proposals with you, fix adequate timelines so that the people on government side will be implementing and marking them as they execute them.
- I have held informal meetings with the finance ministry and they told me they have started solving some of the problems. The two committees in the National Assembly have also tried to get you and your employers on the same page.
The Minister added that the FG had to intervene to ensure industrial peace in the health industry, citing that this was a bad period health-wise, all over the world.
READ: ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
“So, we have to think about the generality of Nigerians. Because right now, 80 percent of Nigerians are our patients because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So we have to look at the issues that way and see how we can get the best out of this situation,” he stated.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullahi Mashi said most of the issues are nearly solved, and that the only thing left was to get the commitment of NARD to suspend the planned strike action.
What you should know
Earlier this week the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the Nigerian government failed to meet their demands.
Business
Nigerian Air Force loses contact with aircraft in Northern Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
This disclosure was made by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a Press release on Wednesday night.
READ: Dana Air to open internal inquiry on discrimination of passenger with disability
“A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact. Efforts are currently ongoing to locate its whereabouts,” he said.
More details to follow…
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Over 700 thousand Nigerians vaccinated in March
The NPHCDA has announced the successful vaccination of over 700 thousand Nigerians in March.
Nigeria vaccinated a total of 718,412 people in the month of March, representing 35.7% of its total vaccine proportion.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on Wednesday.
Lagos State remains the State with the most vaccinations at 136,356, representing 53.7% of its vaccine proportion, while Kwara State tops the proportion list with 104.2% at 29,061 vaccinations.
Kogi state remains the only state yet to vaccinate anyone. Meanwhile, the FCT has conducted 24,810 vaccinations representing 22.6% of its population.
What you should know: Nigeria’s vaccines arrived on the 2nd of March, 2021. Dr Cyprian Ngon was the first to receive the vaccine. He led the first set of health workers including Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa to receive the vaccine.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Linkage Assurance Plc records a 65% increase in profit after tax.
- Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc posts a profit of N622.2 million in FY 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc posts loss of N3.97 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: NEM Insurance Plc reports a 112% increase in profit after tax.
- Capital Hotel Plc reports loss of N241.9 million in FY 2020.