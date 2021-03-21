Business
Sanwo-Olu says construction of highway at Lekki Free Zone to start in 2 months
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that the construction of critical infrastructure leading to the Free Zones in Ibeju-Lekki will commence in the next 2 months.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the construction of the Magbon-Alade highway and other critical infrastructure leading to the Free Zones in Ibeju-Lekki will commence in the next 2 months.
The project which is a collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Dangote Group is expected to help ease business activities on that axis.
This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu, while on a visit with members of the State Executive Council to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical facilities on Saturday, during his 2-day working tour of the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.
The carriageway extends from Lekki-Epe Expressway into the Free Trade Zone area, covering several kilometres.
The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Group’s Executive Director on Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, who personally led the State Government’s team on the excursion, later went into a private discussion with the Governor and his team where they agreed on the timeline for the kick of the road project.
What the Governor of Lagos State is saying
Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the press said, “Today, we have taken a five-hour tour of the Dangote Refinery, which is the biggest single refinery in the world, and also visited its fertilizer factory, which is the second-largest in the world. Between the time I came here in 2019 and now, there has been a huge improvement in the construction and layout on the entire site.
“For us as a Government, it’s not to fold our arms and be expecting that all is well in this corridor. We are here to encourage the investors and to show them that we are with them. The Government is in place to serve them; anything that will ease business is critical to us.
“We have met and cleared out few issues around approvals, right-of-way and the infrastructure that needs to come on this axis. We don’t want a replay of Apapa gridlock here. So, we have agreed and we have planned a timeline for ourselves on the construction of Magbon Alade Highway, which comes to the free zones from Lekki-Epe Expressway.”
He added that the layout for an airport being developed in Epe axis was being done, promising to prioritise its completion.
The Governor said the kind of development being implemented in the free zones was one that creates a work-and-live ecosystem.
What the Chairman of Dangote Group is saying
On his part, Aliko Dangote noted that the refinery and petrochemicals projects were his largest investment worldwide, applauding the State Government for his support to investors.
The billionaire said Sanwo-Olu’s commitment made the free zone to be business-friendly, pointing out that the area would become the hub of industrialisation in the country.
Commenting on the road project, Dangote said, “As Mr. Governor mentioned, we are eager to start this project. As soon as we have the green light, we will go ahead with the construction before we even sign the Tax Deductible Agreement on Presidential Order 7. I have promised the Governor that we will start the road in the next two months.”
He said the host community had not been neglected in the construction value chain happening in the free zones, stressing that hundreds of local residents were part of the 20, 000 Nigerians being engaged in the projects.
Dangote also pointed out that the Group had intervened in lifting members of the host community, by donating modern boats for local fishermen, building hospitals, schools and giving deserving students scholarship.
What this means
This will act as a relief to community leaders and residents on that axis will massive investments which includes industrial, refinery and petrochemical plants, fertilizer, deep seaport, airport and others going on around that axis.
The implementation of these infrastructural developments and master plan will help the state government avoid the mistake by the Federal Government which is affecting similar operators of some similar facilities and businesses around the Apapa axis.
Business
Lagos to construct a metro rail line at Lekki Free Trade Zone
The Lagos State Government plans to construct a Green Rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state government would construct a Green Rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone to complement the infrastructural development being initiated on that axis.
The Governor said the rail line which would raise transportation capacity in and out of the corridor is expected to commence upon the completion of the feasibility study of the project.
This was disclosed by Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the press during a working visit to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical facilities with members of the State Executive Council, on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said that the state government has done expression of interest already for the metro line and are currently doing other processes required for investment on the rail project.
The Governor said, “In our master plan for the free zones, there is a metro Green Line that will come from Lekki. We have done expression of interest already for the metro line. We are currently doing the feasibility study required for investment on the rail project. We are also looking at the airport project of which we have done the layout. This is also receiving consideration as we speak.
“What is happening in this corridor is big enough to take three days of our time. The development is about jobs for the youth population and catalyst for the local economy. Local residents and other Nigerians are being engaged in the refinery and petrochemicals projects. The Government in a position to resolve any issue in order to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”
He also said the kind of development being implemented in the free zones was one that creates a work-and-live ecosystem.
Business
Why Egypt attracts more FPIs than Nigeria
Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Egypt on 18th March 2021, held the deposit rate at 8.25% and the lending rate at 9.25% which maintains its position as the world’s highest real interest rate. The MPC rationale was that “Global economic and financial conditions are expected to remain accommodative and supportive of economic activity over the medium term.”
Egypt’s attractive yields and a stable currency have made them the most preferred option for foreign investors aiming for emerging markets. Egypt’s Treasury bills and bonds reached $28.5 billion at the end of February, the highest ever recorded. The appetite for this security was driven by the high real interest rate, which is second only to Vietnam.
However, Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago. The success of Egypt’s MPC policies may seem attractive to emerging economies like Nigeria but there may be some associated negative impact, which some economist view as a necessary evil to propel growth.
Popularly known as the ‘Volcker effect’, increasing interest rates would lead to a recession initially, and reduce inflation massively, eventually leading to stable prices and a growing economy as seen in the economies like the United States in the 1980s and Egypt’s interest rate hike in 2016.
Other economists mostly from the structuralist school of thought believe that this policy would only cause more harm than good in Nigeria.
In a chat with Nairametrics, Dr. Ifeoluwa Israel Ogunrinola, lecturer of Economics at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State postulates that with the Egyptian central bank’s decision to maintain her current high-interest rate, the economy is set to take full advantage of the supply-side policy to avoid a further spike in prices to achieve its planned inflation target of 7% at +/- 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.
He said, “Egypt’s current annual inflation stands at 4.5% which is a 0.2%increase from the former 4.3% recorded in February, 2021. While this current rate competes favourably with the targeted rate, Egypt’s central bank hopes that the high-interest rate regime will attract more foreign investments into her local debt market and that currently, restrained demand due to the covid-19 pandemic could help keep rising prices checked.”
He added that the fundamental lessons Nigerians can learn from the Egyptian story are; to keep the supply-side policy active, and also increase access to FX. This will help boost the purchasing power of the naira. Furthermore, the Current MPR stands at 11.5%. Either maintain this rate to avoid aggregate contraction or reduce the rate to keep at par with inflation target (single-digit inflation).
Dr. Ogunrinola also believes that keeping inflation low in Nigeria rests on the government’s ability to stabilize upward pressure on the FX.
“With imported inflation currently being experienced, attendant overvaluation of the naira under a tightly managed multiple FX window further misaligns the domestic currency relative to its fundamentals. With current inflation standing at 17.3 percent, a protracted FX restriction will further weigh down on the value of the naira while the current account deficit worsens and international reserves remain strained.
“Consequently, a bleak outlook is perceived for FDI and FPI inflows as international investor confidence is not guaranteed; production is hampered and inflation will further rise. Possible (short-term) solutions are; Unify the FX windows as recommended by the IMF, weigh heavily on round-tripping and unhealthy arbitraging activities within the FX space, take advantage of rising oil prices to boost oil revenue,” he added.
Nigeria’s central bank mentioned in one of its monetary policy committee communique that it was abandoning fighting inflation with monetary policies, citing supply-side constraints such as insecurity, social unrest, logistic gridlocks as the major factors contributing to the galloping inflation rate. In addition, the recent hike in electricity prices and the call for the removal of fuel subsidies are also major factors out of the hands of the CBN that are weighing on inflation.
Outlook
- Inflationary concerns may have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy as unemployment only affects a fraction of the population while rising prices affect everyone.
- Looming stagflation as Fitch Ratings raised concerns about CBN’s N13.2 trillion funding of Government expenditure.
- Low rates may be unaffected for portfolio investors but entail the capacity to spur real growth.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.