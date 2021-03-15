Buhari approves reorganization, new appointments for agencies under Aviation Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the reorganization and new appointments in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

This in line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap.

In the announcement, the President approved the appointment of Professor Bako Mansur Matazu as new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, (NIMET), who replaces Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi.

Buhari also approved the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria and the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB).

This disclosure is contained in a statement that was issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, on Monday, March 15, 2021, which was made available to the press.

On the newly appointed NIMET boss and his qualification, Odaudu stated: “Professor Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

“He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.”

On the new Rector for NCAT, the statement reads, “The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

“Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.”

For AIB: “Olateru is an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.

“He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.

“He attended City University, London and graduated with an M.Sc. in Air Transport Management with specializations in research and simulations into accident investigations.”

The statement from the ministry also says that the appointments are with immediate effect, adding that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry.