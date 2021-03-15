Economy & Politics
Buhari approves reorganization, new appointments for agencies under Aviation Ministry
President Buhari has approved the appointment of new bosses in several government agencies and parastatals.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the reorganization and new appointments in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.
This in line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap.
In the announcement, the President approved the appointment of Professor Bako Mansur Matazu as new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, (NIMET), who replaces Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi.
Buhari also approved the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria and the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB).
This disclosure is contained in a statement that was issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, on Monday, March 15, 2021, which was made available to the press.
On the newly appointed NIMET boss and his qualification, Odaudu stated: “Professor Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).
“He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.”
On the new Rector for NCAT, the statement reads, “The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.
“Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.”
For AIB: “Olateru is an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.
“He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.
“He attended City University, London and graduated with an M.Sc. in Air Transport Management with specializations in research and simulations into accident investigations.”
The statement from the ministry also says that the appointments are with immediate effect, adding that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry.
Economy & Politics
Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria should establish capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally
WTO boss has urged Nigeria to consider the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria should start looking at establishing the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. She also added that her role at the World Trade Organisation would be used to support women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
The WTO boss disclosed this at the State House meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon.
The State House revealed that Okonjo-Iweala and President Buhari discussed topics including:
- Improving Nigeria’s share of global trade
- Developing Nigeria’s Services sector
- Covid-19
- Attracting investment; training & capacity building and
- Safe Schools
“I felt I had to come to Nigeria first, to say thank you, to Mr President; to thank him for his nomination,” she said.
She also thanked young Nigerians on social media for sending encouraging videos.
On trade dumping, she said the WTO has measures to protect national economies from dumping and other harmful practices, citing that within the WTO principles, there are provisions that exist to protect and support vulnerable countries.
On Nigeria’s preparedness for vaccines, she said: “I’ve been in the vaccine business for last 5-6 years. You need 4-5 years to get a plant approved to produce vaccines. I’m advocating that Nigeria should start looking now at establishing capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. This is not going to be the last pandemic.”
She also added that although free trade has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, it has also left some people behind. That is why one of her duties at WTO is to support women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.
In case you missed it: Recall Nairametrics reported Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is visiting Nigeria for a week to assist entrepreneurs and improve the economy.
Economy & Politics
CBN extends Covid-19 forbearance for intervention loans by another 12 months
CBN will continue to charge an interest rate of 5% for its intervention loans for another 1 year.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced an extension of its regulatory forbearance for the restructuring of its intervention facilities by another 12 months.
In a circular signed by Dr. Kevin Amugo, the Director of Financial Policy and Regulatory. the apex bank said it will continue to charge its borrowers an interest rate of 5% per annum as against the 9% originally offered. The CBN had on March 20th reduced the interest rates on its intervention loans from 9% to 5% as part of its response to the economic crunch brought on by Covid-19 induced lockdowns.
The CBN also offered to rollover moratorium granted on all principal payments on a case by case basis. All credit facilities had been granted a one-year moratorium starting from march 1, 2020 when the pandemic first gripped Nigeria.
READ: Analysing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Dollar Remittance Policy
See excerpt from Circular
“The Central Bank of Nigeria reduced the interest rates on the CBN intervention facilities from 9% to 5% per annum for one-year effective March 1, 2020, as part of measures to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Nigerian economy.”
Credit facilities, availed through participating banks and OFIs, were also granted a one-year moratorium on all principal payments with effect from March 1, 2020.
Following the expiration of the above timelines, the CBN hereby approves as follows:
1) The extension by another twelve (12) months to February 28, 2022 of the discounted interest rate for the CBN intervention facilities;
2) The roll-over of the moratorium on the above facilities shall be considered on a case by case basis.
READ: Nigeria attracts more FDI than FPI for the first time in 4 years
What this means
Companies who secured intervention funds from the CBN or through any of its on-lending banks will continue to service the loans at an interest rate of 5% per annum instead of 9%.
- They can also get another year of not needing to pay back the principal sum collection. However, they will need to apply.
- Whilst this move helps the small businesses continue to manage their cash flow, it means the CBN will record a reduction in its income extended under such facility.
- Regulatory forbearance is a widely adopted concept during an economic crunch and it is meant to help stimulate businesses. These pronouncements if implemented will only affect those who borrow from the CBN or BOI but those who do not will miss out.
- Download the circular here.
READ: CBN discloses conditions for assessing N100 billion credit facility, addresses ‘process problems’
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.
- Vitafoam Nigeria Plc reports a 36% increase in profit for Q1 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: United Capital posts N7.81 billion profit, as earnings per share print at N1.30