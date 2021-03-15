Stock Market
Alcoholic beverage makers on NSE lose a total N27.7 billion in a single day
Stocks of brewers in the Nigerian Equity space lost a total of N27.7 billion in today’s trading session.
Data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website at the close of trading activities today revealed that the shares of three brewing companies – out of five – declined on the local bourse today.
With shares in Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, and International Breweries Plc declining by 2.13%, 5.34%, and 3.77% to close lower at N23, N47, N5.1 respectively, while Champion Breweries and Golden Guinea shares closed flat at N2.44.and 0.81.
The recent decline in the shares of companies listed on NSE can be attributed to the recent move by investors, as they continue to offload stakes in key companies, with a focus on fixed income securities in anticipation that the CBN will continue to raise interest rates on treasury bills and OMO bills.
Their performance on the exchange
- By the close of trading activities on the exchange today, the market cap of Nigerian Breweries declined from N397.05 billion to N375.85 billion, followed closely by International Breweries, with the market capitalization of the brewer declining from N142.37 billion to N137 billion.
- While the market capitalization of Guinness Nigeria declined from N51.47 billion to N50.38 billion.
- When added up, these brewery companies have lost N27.66 billion in market capitalization in a day.
The Consumer good index to which the brewers belong has fallen by 4.26% month to date as of 12th March 2021, compared to the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index -2.89%.
Nigerian Breweries, Jaiz Bank plunge amid profit taking
WAPIC (+10%) led the gainers for the day, while REGALINS (-9.96%) topped the losers.
Nigerian stocks on Monday, March 15, 2021, closed the trading session with the Bearish note. The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.22% to settle at 38,561.84 index points almost doubling the loss of Friday last week.
Performance across sectors was bearish as 2 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly while the industrial sector showed no gains or losses.
The banking index led laggards, down by -1.01% with the major loser being JAIZBANK (-4.62%).
Contrarywise, the oil and gas goods index, and Insurance closed as the gainer, up marginally by +0.66% and +1.98% respectively.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.0% to close at N0.55
- NNFM up 9.73% to close at N6.2
- SMURFIT up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- NEM up 7.88% to close at N2.1
- BERGER up 7.44% to close at N6.05
Top losers
- REGAINS down -9.09% to close at N0.3
- LIVESTOCK down -8.50% % to close at N1.83
- NB down -5.34% to close at N47
- LASACO down -4.62% to close at N1.24
- JAIZBANK down -4.62% to close at N0.62
Outlook
- Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session south amid soaring oil prices.
- Nigerian stocks are under pressure amid improvement in Nigerian debt instrument yields that include bonds and treasury bills.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Billionaire Watch
Abdulsamad Rabiu’s stake in BUA Cement has increased by N1.2 trillion in value since listing in 2020
Rabiu is the single majority shareholder of BUA Cement, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the company.
Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerate with a key focus on cement manufacturing, sugar refining, and real estate, has seen his stakes in BUA Cement Plc increase by N1.2 trillion since January 2020.
The billionaire with a total wealth value of $5.5 billion – making him the sixth richest man in Africa in 2021, according to Forbes – listed his cement conglomerate business (BUA Cement Plc) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on January 9, 2020.
This move saw his cement company clinch the position of the third-largest company on NSE, with the company adding a total of N1.25 trillion to NSE’s market capitalization.
READ: Abdulsamad Rabiu: Exploring the journey of Nigeria´s silent billionaire @ 60
Rabiu is the single majority shareholder of BUA Cement, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the company, which amount to a total of 31.27 billion ordinary shares of the cement manufacturer. His stakes represent a total of 92.3% issued share of the company.
BUA Cement’s market value since its listing on the Exchange in January 2020 has soared by N1.3 trillion, with the shares of the cement maker increasing from N36.78 per share to N74.75 per share.
The market value of Abdulsamad’s stakes in BUA Cement has also increased from N1.15 trillion at the close of trade the day BUA became a listed company on NSE, to N2.34 trillion at the close of trading activities on Friday, 14th of March 2021.
This puts the gains from his holdings in BUA Cement at N1.19 trillion.
READ: 5 things Abdulsamad Rabiu did between 2018 and 2020 to ‘cement’ his position on Forbes list
Facts about Rabiu
Abdul Samad Rabiu set up his own business, BUA International Limited in 1988 for the sole purpose of commodity trading, with a key focus on rice, edible oil, flour, and iron and steel.
He has been an active business leader since age 24, when his father, Alhaji Isiaku Rabiu, was detained by the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly not paying rice import duties.
Abdul Samad was worth $1.2 billion in 2014, however, his worth in recent time has soared past the $5 billion mark, thus setting him on the list of Africa’s Richest People, and one of the most influential industrialists in the continent.
READ: BUA Cement signs contract to build 3 Plants in Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States
What you should know
- BUA Cement -previously OBU Cement – is the fastest-growing cement manufacturer in Nigeria. The company was born out of the merger between the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) and OBU Cement – entities majorly owned by Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu respectively.
- It is the second-largest cement manufacturer in the company with a total installed capacity of 8 million MTPA. However, with the addition of a new cement line this year, BUA Cement’s total installed capacity is expected to expand from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
- In line with BUA’s strategic midterm expansion programme, the company is expected to consolidate on its position as one of Nigeria’s most profitable companies, with the addition of 3 new lines of 9 million metric tonnes total capacity in Adamawa, Edo, and Sokoto States by 2023.
- This move is expected to expand the cement tiger’s total installed capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum by 2023, in an effort t0 position BUA Cement for better competitiveness within its home market and also enable it to utilize modern plant and equipment to expand dominance in the market and unlock Pan-African opportunities in the Continent.
