NSE finalizes Demutualization process, as SEC and CAC grant regulatory approval
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received final approvals of its demutualisation plan from the SEC and CAC respectively.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has finally completed its demutualization process, following statutory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively.
This is according to a disclosure made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that members of the NSE had in March 2020, passed requisite resolutions for the demutualization of the Exchange at a Court-Ordered meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting. As part of the demutualization process, The Exchange (which is a company limited by guarantee) would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares, with three operating subsidiaries.
In lieu of this, a new non-operating holding company known as The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (‘NGX Group’) was formed. It has three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO) which have been duly registered at the CAC.
What this means
The recent regulatory approval from SEC and CAC empowers the NSE to activate its Transition Plan to a new operational structure and holding company. The plan covers legal and practical changes that will facilitate the operationalization of the new corporation structure. The goal here is to enable a seamless transition of the Group and market participants without a disruption in service.
With the activation of ‘The Transition Plan’, a new Board for each of the new entities will be inaugurated, staff functions will be reallocated within the new operating subsidiaries, a new business plan and budget will be operationalized, a new website will be unveiled, among others.
In addition, the recent regulatory approval will enable the shares of the new Group (NGX Group Plc) to be allotted to the membership pursuant to the Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. Ahead of its listing on NGX Limited, the shares of NGX Group Plc will be available for bilateral trades to be executed in line with extant rules and regulations of the Nigerian capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, NSE Council President, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo said: “Successful demutualization was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the Presidency of The Exchange. The SEC’s decision today to approve the NSE’s demutualization plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the Demutualization Act through the National Assembly. We are elated that this milestone has been achieved as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of trading at the Exchange and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited. On behalf of the NSE, I would like to warmly thank all those that have worked assiduously to achieve this watershed event on our journey to make the NSE a multifaceted exchange that extends across various markets and geographical regions.”
On the other hand, the new Group CEO of NGX Group Plc, Oscar N. Onyema said: “The Nigerian capital markets should play a role commensurate with Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy. We are implementing a series of measures towards this goal, demutualization being a critical milestone. The completion of demutualization is a truly significant moment, and we welcome the new possibilities that have opened up for us today.”
What you should know
- The NSE had earlier announced the inauguration of a 5-man claims review panel in preparation for the demutualization process.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the appointment of Oscar Onyema, Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe as CEOs of NGX Group, NGX Limited and NGX REGCO respectively.
- It is also worthy to note that Mr. Otunba Ogunbanjo will serve as the inaugural Chairman of NGX Group Plc’s Board of Directors.
Columnists
How SMEs can scale up under the AfCFTA
SMEs can to take advantage of the incentives provided under the new Finance Act to scale up under the AfCFTA.
Independent of the AfCFTA, the Federal Government of Nigeria has in recent times embarked on some far-reaching reforms aimed at enhancing ease of doing business both for the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (“SMEs”) and across other strata of business in Nigeria. Some of these reforms can be seen in the areas of policies, laws, business formation and registration, post-incorporation filings and taxation. Two of the legislative instruments which are critical to these reforms deserve some mention here:
Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA, 2020)
The signing of CAMA, 2020 into law by President Muhammad Buhari on 7th August 2020 came as a very cheering news to the SMEs community. Some of the provisions which impact directly on SMEs include but not limited to the following (i) a single member/shareholder for a private company (ii) minimum share capital in place of authorized share capital. This allows promoters of business to pay for only shares that are needed at the point of incorporation; (iii) exemption of SMEs, small companies or companies with single shareholders from the requirement of appointing Auditors to audit their financial records (iv) filing, share transfer and meetings can be done electronically by private companies (v) Statement of compliance which was hitherto signed by legal practitioners can now be signed by the business owner or his agent (vi) introduction of Limited Partnerships and Limited Liability Partnership thereby providing options for promoters who may want to incorporate partnership instead of limited liability companies (vii) Appointment of company secretary now optional for private companies (viii) AGMs and other company meetings can now be held virtually, amongst other reforms.
Finance Act, 2020
Complementing the reforms under the CAMA 2020 is the Finance Act. Enacted first in 2019, the Act was further expanded and re-enacted to among other things address the negative impacts of COVID 19 on small businesses and this led to the new Finance Act, 2020. The new Finance Act was signed into law on 31 December 2020 and took effect from 1st January 2021. It introduced over 80 amendments to 14 different laws such as the Personal Income Tax Act, Companies Income Tax Act, Capital Gains Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Customs & Excise Tariff Act, Tertiary Education Trust (TET) Fund Act, Fiscal Responsibility Act, Public Procurement Act, CAMA, Nigerian Export Processing Zone Act and Oil and Gas Export Processing Free Zone Act. SMEs are expected to take advantage of the incentives provided under the new Act. SMEs with a turnover of less than N25 Million are exempted from Companies Income Tax and TET tax amongst other incentives. SMEs engaged in primary agricultural production are qualified for pioneer status for an initial period of four years and an additional two years.
MSME Survival Fund
In a bid to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched the N75 Billion Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The Fund which was touted as part of the economic sustainability Plan of the Federal government is meant to support small businesses to meet basic operational needs and provide funding in order to boost the production capacity of MSMEs in Nigeria.
The AfCFTA
The aforementioned reforms and policy interventions provide the needed environment for small businesses in Nigeria and the coming of the AfCFTA could not have been at a better time. The critical question remains, how SMEs can leverage the opportunities provided under the AfCFTA to scale up their operations. SMEs are often considered the economic backbones particularly in developing countries as they account as major contributors to the GDP and in the area of job creation. Nigeria has a vibrant SME ecosystem. Out of the 95 Million SMEs in Africa, over 45 Million of them are in Nigeria. Thus, on the continent Nigeria plays a huge role, accounting for close to 50% of SMEs. In terms of economic impact, SMEs contribute 48% of national GDP in Nigeria, make up the 96% of businesses and contribute 84% of employment. Despite the contribution to the economy, SMEs in Nigeria in particular, have continued to grapple with the challenges of high cost of capital and lack of access to funding as well the inability to compete globally. Due to the largely informal nature of SMEs in Nigeria, obtaining data for the purpose of planning has also been difficult. On this, the role of Small & Media Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in amongst other things, formalization of SMEs in Nigeria should be encouraged.
One of the objectives of AfCFTA is providing free movement of goods and services on the continent and it is expected that the new trade bloc will afford SMEs the opportunities to scale up and lead to value chain aggregation across Africa. In addition to the limitations identified above, poor infrastructure, multiplicity of regulations and taxes and lack of skills in international trade equally militate against the growth of SMEs. To make matters worse, most SMEs often fail to appreciate the role of professional advisors such as lawyers in the formative stage of their business. The role of trusted professional advisors in navigating the regulatory bottlenecks should not be a trade-off for cost-saving measures as the value of these technical and professional services to SMEs cannot be over-emphasized.
To increase global competitiveness of the SMEs, harmonization of business rules and regulations across Africa is required. Governments in the member States should invest heavily not only in physical infrastructures but in digital technology as most SMEs particularly those in service sector rely on internet and digital platforms to drive their operations. For instance, the expected gains under the CAMA, 2020 have not been fully actualized as recent experience has shown that SMEs still face challenges accessing and using the Corporate Affairs Commission’s online platform because of slow and poor services. Related to this is the need for patient capital to encourage start-ups in order to drive innovations amongst the teaming youths.
Lastly, given that the dispute settlement mechanism under the AfCFTA provides no remedy for private sector players, the various Arbitration and Mediation centres across Africa should design a small scale and cost-effective dispute settlement mechanism that will cater to the needs of the SMEs as disputes are bound to arise in the course of business interactions.
Business
DPR seals 86 gas plants in Lagos for illegal operations
The DPR said it shut down 86 LPG plants in Lagos State in 2020 for operating illegally.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has announced that it shutdown 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State in 2020 for operating illegally.
This is coming at a time when there have been reported cases of explosions at gas stations in the state with several fatalities and destruction of properties.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the head of Public Affairs of DPR, Mr Paul Osu, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Lagos.
Osu in his statement said LPG (cooking gas) plants were shut down for non-compliance with international safety standards.
The DPR official said that the plants were also operating without prerequisite approval or licence from the regulatory agency.
While pointing out that some of the sealed plants were operating under high tension electrical installations and other unapproved locations, Osu noted that the move was aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in Lagos State.
Osu said the DPR would continue to clamp down on such illegal plants while at the same time sensitising the public on the need for safe usage and distribution of gas.
What you should know
- Following the incessant gas explosions, the DPR and even the Lagos State Government have been on a clampdown of gas stations that have been operating illegally or without approval.
- The Lagos State Government as part of the measure announced a ban on the location of gas plants in residential areas.
- In December 2020, the DPR announced the rollout of guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country.
