Onyema emerges Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO, Popoola becomes Exchange Limited’s boss

Oscar Onyema has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe emerge CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.

The appointments, which is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange, are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ:

This was disclosed by a reliable source in the Exchange.

What you should know

The demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created.

READ:

The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.

All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).