Appointments
Onyema emerges Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO, Popoola becomes Exchange Limited’s boss
Oscar Onyema has been appointed Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO.
Oscar Onyema has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe emerge CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.
The appointments, which is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange, are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This was disclosed by a reliable source in the Exchange.
What you should know
The demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created.
The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).
FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director
FCMB has appointed Yemisi Edun as acting Managing Director, replacing embattled Adam Nuru.
The Management and Board of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has named Yemisi Edun as acting Managing Director, subject to regulatory approvals which will be subsequently announced in the coming days.
Her appointment has been reported by several online sites and widely circulated on social media. Nairametrics also confirmed this from a reliable source within the bank who pleaded anonymity as the news was yet to be made official by the bank.
According to a reliable source in the bank, the appointment of Yemisi Edun is in a bid to fill the void left by the former Managing Director, Adam Nuru, who proceeded on a voluntary leave to ensure sanctity in the bank’s investigation of charges against him.
- Until her recent appointment, Yemisi Edun was the immediate past Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, a role she held after serving in various capacities in the bank since joining in 2000.
- She is a veteran in the financial space with experience spanning over three decades, joining the bank from Akintola Williams Deloitte. She is an alumna of OAU and University of Liverpool, UK where she bagged a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Chemistry and Accounting respectively.
- The Bank is, however, yet to notify the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for full approval of the appointment.
The appointment is yet to be published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which is typically the first place key executive management appointments for quoted companies are first made public.
UPDC appoints new Directors and acting CEO, as Chairman, CEO, Directors resign
UPDC has announced the resignation of its Chairman, three Non-Executive Directors and the CEO of the Company.
UACN Property Development Company has announced the resignation of its Chairman, three Non-Executive Directors, and Chief Executive Officer.
The Company also confirmed the appointment of a new Acting Chief Executive Officer and also Non-Executive Directors to its Board, to respectively fill the position of the outgoing CEO and Directors.
This information was uncovered by Nairametrics in a recent notification sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 4th of January 2021, by the Company Secretary, Mrs Folake Kalaro.
According to Mrs. Kalaro, the Board of Directors of UPDC announced the resignation of its Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali, other Non-Executive Directors namely; Mr Adekunle Awojobi, Professor Okon Ansa and Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company Mr Folasope Aiyesimoju with effect from 4th January 2021.
However, the board also confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Deborah Nicol-Omeruah as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as well as the appointment of Mr. Wole Oshin and Mr. Adeniyi Falade as Non-Executive Directors to the Company with effect from 5th January 2021.
What to expect: Sequel to the acceptance of the outgoing CEO’s resignation after completing his tenure, the Board revealed that Mr. Aiyesimoju will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
What you should know about UPDC
- UPDC has been a leader in property acquisition, development, sales and management of quality and affordable residential, commercial, and retail properties in Nigeria for over 20 years.
- The Company remains the largest real estate platform listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- Custodian Investment PLC acquired 51% of UPDC’s issued share capital from UAC of Nigeria PLC and is now the Company’s largest shareholder.
United Capital Plc announces appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors
United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of two independent Non-Executive Directors subject to regulatory approval.
United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Dipo Fatokun and Ms Sutura Aisha Bello as independent Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately and subject to regulatory approval.
This is according to a notice signed by the firm’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that United Capital Plc had raised N15 billion through Commercial Paper issuance, under its N20 billion programme registered with the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
- Mr. Dipo Fatokun is a veteran in the financial industry, with experience spanning over three decades. Prior to his recent appointment, he was the Director, Banking Services Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and the University of Ilorin where he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a B.Sc. in Accounting respectively. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).
- Sutura Aisha Bello is a PPP/Project Finance expert skilled in commercial, financial and project management. She has led multiple projects for the World Bank, DFID and OPEC Fund for International Development across a wide range of sectors.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the press statement reads:
- “United Capital Plc is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Dipo Fatokun and Ms. Sutura Aisha Bello as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.”
