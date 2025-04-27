Africa’s economic ascent continues unabated, with six of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies now located on the continent.

As sectors like technology, consumer goods, and infrastructure drive unprecedented expansion, the custodians of this transformation sit in the executive suites of Africa’s stock exchanges.

These CEOs and Managing Directors, through a combination of expertise, opportunity, and strategic positioning, now help the institutions that power Africa’s economic infrastructure.

From the historic Johannesburg Stock Exchange to the rapidly growing Nigerian Exchange, these leaders represent diverse backgrounds but share the privilege of guiding markets that collectively surpassed $1.4 trillion in capitalization.

Their boardrooms make decisions affecting millions of investors, from local pension funds to international institutions seeking African exposure. This profile examines the select group of CEOs and MDs entrusted with steering these vital financial institutions.

From capturing the market capitalization of the exchanges, to the last three-month percentage growth so far in 2025. Let’s take a look

Ms. Abena Amoah- MD Ghana Stock Exchange

Market cap: $8.8 billion (GHS 136.99 billion)

YTD: 27.19%

Stocks listed: 39

Abena Amoah is the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and a leading voice in Africa’s capital markets. With over 20 years of experience in investment banking and financial advisory, she has been instrumental in shaping the capital markets ecosystem across Ghana and West Africa. Her expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt placements, market development, and corporate governance.

Before her appointment as GSE MD, Abena led Baobab Advisors, raising over US$100 million in growth capital and supporting listings on the Ghana and London Stock Exchanges. Under her leadership, the GSE has achieved remarkable growth. In 2024, the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) surged by 56.17%, marking its highest return since 2013.

She has served as Non-Executive Director of Coronation Insurance Ghana, Access Bank Ghana, and the University of Ghana, where she chaired several investment committees. She was also Vice Chair of the African Women’s Development Fund and led the early development of the US$250 million WestPark Industrial Park in Ghana.

Abena holds a First-Class degree in Accounting from the University of Ghana and executive education from Harvard Business School and Stanford GSB.

John R Kamanga- CEO Malawi Stock Exchange

Market cap: $9.2 billion (MWK 15.89 trillion)

YTD: 69.52%

Stocks listed: 16

John Robson Kamanga is a seasoned financial economist and capital markets expert with over 18 years of experience shaping capital market development, operations, and regulation in Malawi.

He has played a pivotal role in structuring market frameworks and ensuring compliance in corporate finance transactions for listed companies. Mr. Kamanga holds a Bachelor of Social Science in Economics, a Master of Arts in International and Monetary Economics, and an MSc in Leadership and Change Management. He is a Certified Member of SAIFM and a Certified Corporate Governance Expert (IFC).

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), established in 1996, operates under the Financial Services Act 2010. Headquartered in Blantyre, the MSE has fostered efficient securities trading since listing its first company, National Insurance Company. The MSE All-Share Index rose by 55.06% in 2024, following a 78.85% surge in 2023.

Nicholas Kabaso – CEO, Lusaka Securities Exchange

Market cap: $9.7 billion (ZMW 274.61billion)

YTD:6.07%

Stocks listed: 25

Nicholas Kabaso is the current Chief Executive Officer of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc (LuSE), appointed in January 2024. He brings over 15 years of experience in capital markets, asset management, and financial governance to his role at the helm of Zambia’s premier securities exchange.

The Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) was established in 1993 and commenced operations in 1994. Since inception, LuSE has diversified the range of financial instruments available in Zambia, including equities, unit trusts, government, and corporate bonds.

In 1997, the LuSE All Share Index (LASI) was launched with a base value of 100 points to track market performance. Prior to joining LuSE, Mr. Kabaso served as the Chief Executive Officer of ABC Asset.

Management from 2017 to 2023, and earlier held the role of Chief of Staff at Atlas Mara Ltd. His professional journey includes several strategic finance roles at Barclays Zambia and Mozambique, including Head of Business Performance and Analytics, and Finance Business Partner across retail and investment banking segments.

Kabaso has held various board-level positions across Zambia’s financial and investment ecosystem. He currently serves as:

Board Member, Public Service Pension Fund

Committee Member, Finance and Investment Committee, National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR)

Former Trustee, Compensation Fund at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Zambia

Former President, Capital Markets Association of Zambia (2020–2022).

Academically, Mr. Kabaso holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Zambia and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics Statistics from the same institution. He is a Washington Fellow in Business and Entrepreneurship, having studied at Clark Atlanta University under the U.S. Department of State’s Mandela Washington Fellowship, and is a candidate of the CFA Institute and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).

Frank Mwiti – CEO, Nairobi Exchange

Market cap: $15.16 billion (KES 1.96 trillion)

YTD: 16.33%

Stock listed: 65

Frank Mwiti is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc (NSE), bringing over two decades of global and regional experience in finance, strategy, and governance. His expertise spans corporate finance, M&A, investment banking, business development, and performance improvement.

Prior to his appointment, Mwiti served as a Partner and Eastern Africa Markets Leader at Ernst & Young (EY), where he led strategy and business development across eight countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

He previously held senior roles at UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, EY, and PwC in London.

Mwiti is also the founder of Afrika Kapital, a UK-based advisory firm that worked with global investment banks, hedge funds, and private equity firms across major financial markets, including New York, Frankfurt, and Singapore.

He holds an Executive Management qualification from MIT, a Law degree from the University of Nairobi, and is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

The NSE, founded in 1954, is East Africa’s leading stock exchange. Headquartered in Nairobi, it provides a platform for local and international investors. Mwiti’s appointment signals a renewed focus on regional integration and global competitiveness.

Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve – CEO of BRVM Stock Exchange

Market Cap: $17.5 billion (XOF 10.56 trillion)

YTD: 4.13%

Stocks listed: 47

Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve is the Chief Executive Officer of the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) and its Central Depository/Settlement Bank (DC/BR), a position he has held since October 2012.

Under his leadership, BRVM has evolved into a fully digital and regionally integrated exchange serving eight West African countries, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. Based in Abidjan, the BRVM is a flagship example of cross-border collaboration and financial integration in Africa.

Prior to joining BRVM, Dr. Amenounve served as Secretary General of the Regional Council for Savings and Financial Markets (CREPMF), the WAEMU’s capital markets regulator, from 2003 to 2012. He is a past Chairman of the West African Capital Markets Integration Council (WACMIC) and currently serves as Vice-President of the Executive Committee of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA).

Dr. Amenounve holds a PhD in Administration and Finance and an MBA from Laval University in Canada. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading finance experts, he has been instrumental in driving innovation, regional integration, and digital transformation in African capital markets.

Temi Popoola-GMD/CEO Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market Cap: $43.11billion (66.26 trillion)

YTD: 2.66%

Stocks listed: 147

Temi Popoola is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), Africa’s second-largest securities exchange.

A distinguished Nigerian investment banker with global experience, Popoola has been instrumental in transforming Nigeria’s capital markets through digital innovation and enhanced foreign investment flows.

Under his leadership, NGX achieved remarkable growth in 2024, delivering a 37.65% return as the All-Share Index surged from 74,773.77 to 102,926.4, with market capitalization expanding by N21.8 trillion to reach N62.763 trillion, driven particularly by strong performance in oil and gas stocks.

Born in London, Popoola was educated in Nigeria at St. Saviour’s School and Federal Government College before earning First-Class Honors in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos in 2002.

His academic excellence continued at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed a Master of Science degree in 2006 as a Rozeau Fellowship recipient.

A CFA charter holder with NASD series 7 and 63 licenses, Popoola further enhanced his executive credentials by completing Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program (AMP 207) in 2024.

Ahmed Abdel Rahman El-Sheikh- Executive Chairman of Egypt Stock Exchange

Market cap: $43 billion (Egpt 2.2 trillion)

YtD: 6.27%

Stocks listed: 247

Ahmed Abdel Rahman El-Sheikh was appointed Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) by Prime Ministerial Decree No. 3259 of 2023, in recognition of his three decades of comprehensive expertise across financial markets and regulatory affairs.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. El-Sheikh served as Deputy Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under Decree No. 2978 of 2022, and earlier as Deputy Chairman of the Egyptian Stock Exchange (2018–2022). His experience spans leadership positions at key financial institutions, including serving as Deputy Chairman of Egypt for Information Dissemination Company (EGID) and holding board memberships at EGX, FRA, MCDR (Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry), EGID, the Egyptian Commodity Exchange, and the Investor Protection Fund.

El-Sheikh began his career at EGX in 1993, gaining hands-on experience in several technical departments before moving to MCDR (1996–1997). He then led the Surveillance Central Department at the FRA from 2005 to 2011 and later returned to EGX as Assistant to the Chairman for Market Technical Affairs. His trajectory within EGX also included heading the Membership Sector in 2014 and the Surveillance Sector in 2018.

He has played key roles at the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, where he chaired the Business Development Committee, and has actively contributed to committees within EGID, the Egyptian Commodity Exchange, and MCDR’s Settlement Guarantee Fund. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and accounting from Ain Shams University (1992), and has pursued extensive postgraduate education, including:

A Diploma in Investment and Finance (1998)

A Diploma in Securities Portfolio Management from the American University in Cairo (1999)

A Diploma in Capital Markets from the Arab Academy

An MBA (2003) with specialization in Financial Markets

Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi- CEO, Botswana Stock Exchange

Market cap: $52.3billion (BWP 718.5 billion)

YTD: 1.78%

Stocks listed – 30

In 2025, Aobakwe Monyatsi assumed leadership of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), bringing two decades of transformative financial expertise to one of Africa’s top-performing markets. The Gaborone-based exchange, established in 1989 and ranking as Southern Africa’s third largest by capitalization, has consistently delivered 24% average annual returns over the past decade under his visionary guidance.

Monyatsi’s appointment marks a strategic convergence of his Pan-African financial acumen with Botswana’s robust economic platform.

His prior role as Group CEO of Letshego Holdings saw him drive digital transformation and operational excellence across eleven African markets, while his tenure as Absa’s Managing Executive for Virtual Channels revolutionized inclusive banking solutions.

These experiences now inform his ambitious agenda for the BSE, focusing on enhanced digital infrastructure, cross-border investment flows, and leveraging Botswana’s economic stability to attract global capital.

The BSE has a stock called Anglo American ANGL-EQO that is valued at BWP 597.71 billion($43.5 billion), about 82% of their market capitalisation, which currently stands at BWP718.5 billion($52.3 billion).

Anglo American plc, headquartered in London, UK, is a global mining powerhouse and one of the world’s leading producers of diamonds through its majority stake in De Beers. The company holds extensive operations in thermal coal, copper, platinum, and iron ore across several continents, including Africa, South America, North America, Asia, and Europe.

Tarik Senhaji- CEO, Casablanca Stock Exchange

Market cap: $96.09 billion

YTD: 20.17%

Stocks listed: 76

Tarik Senhaji is the Chief Executive Officer of the Bourse de Casablanca, one of Africa’s leading stock exchanges. Established in 1929, the Bourse de Casablanca serves as a critical hub for financial activity in Morocco.

It hosts 76 listed companies, with a market capitalization of MAD925.25.9 billion ($96.09billion) as of 2025, and operates through 17 stockbrokers. The exchange’s clearing and settlement processes are managed through the Central Securities Depository, Maroclear.

Since the formation of the Autorité Marocaine des Marchés de Capitaux (AMMC) in 2013, the Bourse de Casablanca has operated in a highly modern and secure regulatory framework. As CEO, Senhaji has led efforts to enhance market transparency, improve liquidity, and increase global accessibility for investors.

Senhaji’s extensive educational background underscores his expertise in financial markets. He holds degrees from École Polytechnique (1993-1995), one of France’s most prestigious engineering schools, and ENSAE Paris (1995-1997), renowned for its focus on economics, data science, and finance. Additionally, Senhaji attended Lycée Montaigne in Bordeaux for preparatory classes and completed his early studies at Lycée Moulay Abdellah in Casablanca.

Dr. Leila Fourie- Group – MD Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Market cap: $1.1 trillion (ZAR 20.28 trillion)

YTD: 5.40%

Stocks listed: 438

Dr. Leila Fourie is Group CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa’s largest bourse. Appointed in 2019, she leads the JSE’s strategy, ensuring its competitiveness in capital markets. With 25+ years’ global financial experience, she has held leadership roles at Standard Bank (including Card Division MD and Global Credit Director), Australia’s Commonwealth Bank (Consumer Finance Executive), and as CEO of the Australian Payments Network.

An influential voice in sustainable finance, Dr. Fourie serves as Co-Chair of the UN’s Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) and helps shape climate disclosure standards with the London Stock Exchange.

She sits on multiple boards, including Strate (CSD) and Business Leadership South Africa, and previously served on the Economic Society of Australia’s NSW committee.

Educated to PhD level in Economic Sciences, she won South Africa’s 2012 Founders’ Award for best Economics Master’s thesis.

Her career spans investment banking, payments, and exchange operations across South Africa, Australia, UK, Asia, and South America, giving her a unique perspective on emerging markets.

Founded in 1887 during South Africa’s gold rush and headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg, the JSE is the engine of the nation’s economy, facilitating capital raising for listed companies and providing an orderly securities market. After demutualizing and listing itself in 2005, the exchange has grown into a modern financial hub under Dr. Fourie’s leadership since 2019.