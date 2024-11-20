President Bola Tinubu has announced the creation of the National Engineering and Innovation Fund at the 2024 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition, and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Abuja aimed at developing engineering innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

He is represented by the Minister of State for Works, Mr. Bello Goronyo who disclosed the theme of the conference as “Sustainable Engineering Solutions to Food Security and Climate Change,” stating the importance of leveraging engineering expertise to address critical national challenges.

“I am proud to announce the establishment of the National Engineering and Innovation Fund. “This initiative is designed to provide grants and resources to engineers and technologists working on solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique challenges. It will also bolster local innovation, encourage entrepreneurship, and ensure Nigeria’s leadership in engineering advancement across Africa.”Tinubu stated

He further emphasized the fund’s role in strengthening regulations and standards, reiterating the government’s commitment to quality and safety in engineering practices.

He assured close collaboration with the NSE and other regulatory bodies to entrust critical national projects only to licensed and qualified professionals.

Additionally, he encouraged the engineering community to explore renewable energy solutions such as solar and wind to ensure access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, lauded the NSE for its sustained commitment to agricultural development.

He noted that addressing Nigeria’s pressing food security and climate resilience challenges required innovative and sustainable engineering solutions.

“As we all know, Nigeria’s food security faces critical challenges that demand engineering tools such as emerging technologies, innovative concepts, reduced post-harvest losses, and increased mechanisation for greater productivity,” Kyari said.

He urged engineers to design affordable, adaptable machinery suited to Nigeria’s unique crops and terrains, as well as develop sustainable storage facilities and processing technologies for rural communities.

He also highlighted the transformative potential of renewable energy systems, such as solar and bio-gas, for powering irrigation, processing, and storage in off-grid areas.

Minister of Agriculture, Kyari, affirmed the Federal Government’s interest in the outcomes of the conference, expressing readiness to collaborate on legislation promoting sustainable engineering solutions in agriculture and fostering an enabling environment for innovation.

The President/Chairman-in-Council of the NSE, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, described the theme of the conference as a call to action for engineers to serve as innovators and problem-solvers.

“Food insecurity, worsened by climate change, disrupts agricultural productivity and threatens livelihoods. Engineers have the tools to pioneer sustainable solutions, from precision agriculture and renewable energy for rural communities to climate-adapted infrastructure,” Oguntala stated.

“Together, we can secure a sustainable future. As engineers, our work is the blueprint of progress. Let us build a future where no Nigerian goes hungry, and every community thrives sustainably,” Oguntala concluded.

