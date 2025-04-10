On April 9, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day in negative territory, declining by 189.73 points to reach a closing value of 104,187.00.

This represents a modest decrease of 0.18% compared to the previous day’s figure of 104,376.73, from which the index had previously gained.

Daily market volume also experienced a decline, decreasing by 18.23% from 460.5 million shares traded the prior day to 376.6 million shares.

Furthermore, market capitalization slipped to N65.4 trillion across 11,576 transactions, down from N65.5 trillion at which the index had closed the previous day.

Among the gainers, LIVESTOCK and VFDGROUP distinguished themselves, each recording an increase of 10.00% to lead the gainers’ table.

In contrast, HMCALL and LEARNAFRCA faced challenges, both experiencing declines of 10.00%. Notably, GTCO and ACCESSCORP emerged as leaders in trading activity, with substantial transaction volumes.

Market summary:

Current ASI: 104,187.00

Previous ASI: 104,376.73

Day change: -0.18%

Year-to-date performance: +1.22%

Volume traded: 376.6 million shares

Market cap: N65.4 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

LIVESTOCK: Up 10.00% to N8.03

VFDGROUP: Up 10.00% to N72.60

NGXGROUP: Up 9.86% to N35.65

WAPIC: Up 9.60% to N1.94

UNIONDICON: Up 9.48% to N6.35

Top 5 losers:

HMCALL: Down 10.00% to N5.22

LEARNAFRCA: Down 10.00% to N2.97

ETI: Down 9.90% to N26.85

PZ: Down 9.88% to N30.10

UNILEVER: Down 9.75% to N34.70

Trading volume

Leading the trading activity was GTCO, with an impressive exchange of 62.8 million shares.

ACCESSCORP followed closely behind, recording 51.3 million shares traded.

ZENITHBANK also demonstrated notable activity, with 32.3 million shares exchanged.

Both UBA and MBENEFIT contributed equally, with 22.5 million and 18.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GTCO emerged as the top performer, facilitating transactions worth N4.09 billion.

ZENITHBANK contributed a significant N1.5 billion to the daily total, while MTNN and ACCESSCORP added N1.1 billion and N1.05 billion, respectively.

UBA rounded off the trading value figures with N775.1 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOTS category, OANDO recorded a gain of 6.58%, whereas WAPCO experienced a slight decline of 0.35%.

In the FUGAZ sector, UBA dipped by 2.58%, FIRSTHOLD slipped by 2.38%, and GTCO fell by 1.74%.

ZENITHBANK, however, soared by 3.30%.

ACCESSCORP reported no price movements.

Market outlook:

The All-Share Index remains in a retracement phase, positioned below the critical 105,000 mark. Nevertheless, the potential recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks may contribute to the stabilization of the index in the coming weeks.