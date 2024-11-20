The UK Visa Application Centres (VAC) in Nigeria will transition to a new supplier in 2025, which may result in changes to the locations where applicants submit and collect their visa applications.

Some applicants may need to visit different centres during this transition and will be notified via email with further instructions if their application is impacted.

According to a statement from the UK Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday via its official X account, the new arrangements allow customers to visit one of three designated locations in Abuja and Lagos for their visa-related needs. These changes are part of ongoing efforts to streamline and improve the visa application process.

New locations for UK visa services in Abuja and Lagos

As part of the transition, the UK Visa Application Centres will now be available at the following locations:

Abuja: Mezzanine Floor, Tower C, Churchgate Plaza, Plot 473, Cadastral Zone AO, Constitution Avenue, Central Business District.

Lagos (Ikeja): 2nd Floor, Ile Oja Opebi Mall, Opebi, Link Road.

Lagos (Victoria Island): 2nd Floor, Churchgate Plaza Tower 2, PC 31 Churchgate St.

These centres will handle all UK visa applications in the country and will be ready to assist customers starting from the official transition date.

Appointment booking required for all applicants

Applicants are reminded to book an appointment before visiting any of the UK Visa Application Centres.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the official website to ensure a smooth experience during the visa application process. Customers must follow the appointment procedure, as walk-ins may not be accepted at these centres.

Impact of the supplier change

The transition to a new visa supplier in Nigeria may cause some disruption to applicants during the switch. However, the UK Embassy assures customers that affected individuals will be contacted directly through email with instructions on where to submit and collect their documents.

This move is aimed at making the visa application process more efficient and accessible to customers across Nigeria.

What to know

For more details, applicants can visit the UK visa website, where they will find additional information on the application process, the new locations, and any further updates regarding the visa service changes.