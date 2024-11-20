Nollywood has hit an unprecedented milestone, grossing over N3.5 billion year-to-date (YTD) at the Nigerian box office.

This is based on data shared by the Nigerian box office which also stated that more than 935,000 tickets have been sold, the figures mark a 125% surge in revenue and a 46% increase in ticket sales compared to the same period last year.

Nollywood’s production quality and storytelling were credited as a key factor behind the industry’s record-breaking box office performance in 2024.

With films consistently grossing over N100 million since the beginning of the year, Nollywood is on track for its most successful year yet.

Movies like Jagun Jagun, Queen Lateefah, Ajakaju, and Farmer’s Bride have been standout performers this year, with several grossing over N400 million within weeks of release. The success of these films demonstrates the growing capacity of Nollywood to deliver blockbusters that resonate with diverse audiences.

Titles like All’s Fair In Love, which grossed N136 million, and Lakatabu, which surpassed N200 million, demonstrate the increasing demand for high-quality productions.

Other hits, such as Ajakaju, Ajosepo, and Farmer’s Bride, have similarly crossed the N200 million mark, while Queen Lateefah continues its cinematic run with an astounding N336 million in box office earnings to date.

What we know

As December approaches—a traditionally lucrative period for Nigerian cinemas—the industry is gearing up for what could be an even bigger end to the year.

Last December set a high bar with the success of titles like Battle on Buka Street and Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper. However, with 2024 already delivering record-breaking numbers, industry insiders are optimistic about surpassing last year’s festive season box office figures.

With cumulative revenues across all films already exceeding N8 billion, Nollywood is poised to achieve a record-breaking year-end total of N11-N12 billion. Major upcoming releases and increased holiday season foot traffic are expected to drive another surge in revenue.

This projection is buoyed by highly anticipated December releases from celebrated filmmakers like Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, whose holiday blockbusters have historically driven significant box office growth.

Nollywood’s record-breaking performance this year not only highlights the industry’s potential for revenue growth but also underscores its role in shaping Nigeria’s cultural and economic narrative. As the sector continues to innovate and attract investment, the future looks brighter than ever for Africa’s largest film industry.