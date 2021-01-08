Stock Market
NSE announces the inauguration of a 5-man claims review panel
The panel was inaugurated in preparation of the imminent demutualisation of the NSE.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the inauguration of a five-man claims review panel in preparation for the Exchange’s imminent demutualisation.
The disclosure was made by the NSE (The Exchange) through a verified post on their website, seen by Nairametrics.
The formation of the panel is pursuant to the provisions of the Demutualization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Act 2018.
The experts appointed into the panel are; Mr. George Etomi (Chairman); Mr. Seni Adio, SAN; Mr. Abatcha Bulama; Dr. Paul Anababa, SAN and Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.
What this means
According to the notice, the Panel will help in dispute resolution by independently reviewing and determining Claims made by individuals or corporate bodies in respect of any rights to the shares of the demutualised Exchange.
In addition, the Panel will perform an adjudicatory role by acting in an appellate capacity for dissatisfied claimants who objects any decision of the National Council of the Exchange on a claim pre-demutualization or the Board of Directors of the HoldCo after the demutualization process.
What you should know
- Demutualization is the process by which an exchange is converted from a company owned by members or brokers, to one in which members of the public can buy shares.
- Nairametrics learnt that the panel was inaugurated on the 21st of December, 2020.
- As part of the demutualisation process, The Exchange (which is currently a company limited by guarantee) would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares.
- In lieu of this, current Members of The Exchange will be allocated shares in the HoldCo.
- The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
- In line with the demutualization agenda, Nairametrics earlier reported the appointment of Oscar Onyema as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and the appointment of Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe as CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.
Historical background
Efforts to demutualize the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been a long-standing one.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2015 issued the Exposure draft rules on demutualization of exchanges in Nigeria.
- The same year, the Nigerian Stock Exchange appointed a consortium of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Chapel Hill Denham (CHD) as financial advisers to facilitate the proposed demutualization.
- In 2018, the House of Representatives passed a bill that amended the laws that established the NSE. This is sequel to a similar action by the senate, all in a bid to hit the ground running for the take-off of the demutualization process.
Dangote Cement shares lose N339 billion following completion of share buyback
Following the completion of its first tranche of Share buyback programme, Dangote Cement shares lost N339 billion.
The Shares of Dangote Cement Plc lost N339 billion, following the completion of the first tranche of the Cement behemoth’s share buyback programme.
This was uncovered by Nairametrics, after tracking the performance of the shares of the cement manufacturer during the week.
- The checks revealed that the market capitalization of the company, in just a week, declined from N4,173,220,263,484.50 at the open of trade on Monday 4th of January to N3,834,114,166,125.00 at the close of trade today the 8th of January 2021.
- This suggests that despite the completion of the first tranche of the Company’s Share Buy Programme, the shares of the largest cement manufacturer in Nigeria, with a total installed production capacity of 48.6 million tonnes per annum, decreased by 8.15%, from N244.90 at the open of trade on Monday 4th January 2021 to N225.00 at the close of trade on Friday 8th January 2021.
- It is important to note that shares of the company traded flat from the open of trade this year till the open of trade this morning when sell-offs of the shares of the company, on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, led to a decline of N19.90 per share.
- This in total gives a decline of ₦397,047,700.00 on the shares of the company listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock exchange.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported 2 weeks ago that Dangote Cement Plc shares gained N605 billion in just a week amid positive sentiment on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, following the news of the company’s share buyback plans.
- It is important to note that in line with the announcement made by the company, the company’s stockbrokers at their discretion purchased DCP shares in the open market between 30th and 31st December, subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NSE.
- The approved brokers of the company under the Share Buy-Back Programme purchased up to 85,202,537 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, representing 0.5% of the entire current issued shares of 17,040,507,404 ordinary shares.
DF Holdings spends N555.3 million on additional AIICO shares
DF Holdings has spent a cumulative sum of N555.3 million on 474.6 million shares of AIICO Insurance Plc.
DF Holdings, a majority shareholder has spent the sum of N555.3 million on the purchase of additional 474.6 million shares of AIICO Insurance Plc at N1.17k per share.
This is according to a notification signed by AIICO’s Secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
Nairametrics gathered that the transaction took place at the Nigerian Stock Exchange house in Lagos on the 31 December, 2020. The deal saw an aggregate of 474,603,596 additional units of the firm’s share purchased at N1.17K
What you should know
- Prior to the recent deal, Nairametrics gathered that DF Holdings is the second largest shareholders in AIICO Insurance Plc, with Pre-Issue shares of 1,524,650,716 units and a projected Post-Issue shares of 2,111,054,838 – both representing about 13.46% of the total shares held.
Nigerian Stocks drop amid strong gains in TOTAL, SEPLAT, ARDOVA
SEPLAT, TOTAL, and BOC (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while DANGCEM (-8.13%) was the top loser.
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All Share index dropped by -1.16% to settle at 40,120.22 index points due to price gain in DANGCEM. Consequently, the Nigerian Stock market year to date return and market capitalization settled at -0.37%, and N20.97 trillion, respectively.
- A total volume of 333.3 billion units of shares, valued at N3.64billion exchanged hands in 5,142 deals. ACCESS was the most traded shares by volume with 35.1 million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK topped by value at N821 million and N606 million respectively.
- Market sentiment was, however, positive as market breadth came in at 3.54x with 39 advancers and 11 decliners. SEPLAT, TOTAL, and BOC (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while DANGCEM (-8.13%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N496.1
- TOTAL up 10.00% to close at N143
- BOCGAS up 10.00% to close at N12.65
- ARDOVA up 9.73% to close at N16.35
- OKOMUOIL up 2.78% to close at N92.5
Top Losers
- DANGCEM down 8.13% to close at N225
- UPL down 2.34% to close at N1.25
- REDSTAREX down 0.87% to close at N3.4
- VITAFOAM down 0.56% to close at N8.95
- WAPCO down 0.45% to close at N22.3
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly energy stocks, couldn’t aid Nigerian Stocks bulls amid significant sell-offs seen in some notable NSE30 stocks like Dangote Cement, WAPCO.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return.