Bitcoin drops $2,000 in value after $847 million worth of BTC was moved by an entity
Crypto trading is becoming particularly very risky, which is perfectly outlined by the number of total liquidations in the past few days
Large crypto entities are definitely up to something, with the prevailing bullish trend at the world’s flagship crypto, as Bitcoin has dropped to $40,000 after an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $847 million worth of cryptos.
Data retrieved from BTC Block bot, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed that a large entity transferred 20,400 BTC worth $847 million, in block 665,112. A few hours later, bitcoin dropped to around $40,000 at press time.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 20,400 BTC ($847M) in block 665,112 https://t.co/rfzjTaGTkR
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) January 8, 2021
- Crypto fans are presently cheering Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- About $1.45 billion (both bullish and bearish positions) were liquidated in less than a day.
What you should know: In the Bitcoin market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address), that owns around 1000 coins or more.
Bitcoin on a grand slam win, trading at $41,200
Bitcoin is up 10.69% for the day and presently has a market value of $766.5 Billion
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin is under insane buying pressure from global investors.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $41,220.86 with a daily trading volume of $96.4 billion and is up 10.69% for the day.
- It presently has a market value of $766.5 Billion.
- After dropping as much as 10% from its previous all-time highs a day before, the flagship crypto paused to stay lower only for a matter of few hours before a stronger bullish momentum began.
- Thereafter, Bitcoin not only matched its all-time highs but delivered a new one — $41,220.
About $1.45 billion (both bullish and bearish positions) were liquidated in less than a day.
Also, data retrieved from Glassnode showed institutional investors are largely responsible for the strong bullish momentum in play as the number of Addresses Holding 1,000+ Bitcoins just reached an all-time high of 2,376.
- The previous ATH of 2,362 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 1,000 Bitcoins.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 1k+ coins just reached an ATH of 2,376
Previous ATH of 2,362 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/cjV0krRVgK pic.twitter.com/kmp93jSqxk
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 8, 2021
Ethereum investors have gained 51% in 2021 alone
Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin (30%) on its year to date performance amid record-buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
Ethereum has recorded impressive gains in recent days as it has returned more than 51% to its investors in 2021 alone.
The world’s utility crypto outperformed Bitcoin (30%) on its year to date performance amid record-buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
However, at press time, Ethereum traded at $1,175.50 with a daily trading volume of $40.2 Billion. Ethereum is down 2.47% for the day. It presently has a market value of $134.2 billion.
Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed:
“Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 99.293%. A previous 2-year high of 99.277% was observed earlier today.”
- Metric Description: The percentage of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price.
“Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are being counted, contracts are excluded.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 99.293%
Previous 2-year high of 99.277% was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/caVzUVoOt2 pic.twitter.com/pm0FqG969B
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 8, 2021
Before Ether’s break above the $1,000 mark, recall that a highly respected crypto strategist and crypto investor, Michaël van de Poppe, recently spoke on his outlook on Ethereum and how high the world’s most popular utility crypto could go.
In a YouTube interview seen by Nairametrics, the crypto expert spoke in detail on how Ethereum could breach its all-time high of $1,432.
- “Currently, we’ve got a clear block holding as support that we are actually holding as support and we can see that we are making higher lows, higher highs. There was the crucial level to hold at $530… What I want to see holding in general is this area around $530. If we do lose that, then we get the best entry zone that we initially made here, which is around $470, $490 to $450.”
He also spoke on why Ethereum’s recent breakout sets up the second-largest crypto for a move above its all-time high of $1,432.
- “Given that we are currently searching, even more, I have to redo the Fibonacci levels and then you can see that the next impulse wave is most likely somewhere in 2021, maybe Q1 2021. Already, we’re going to see a rally towards the all-time high. That’s going to be the next one.”
Tether Treasury opens up 400,000,000 USDT
Tether is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $23.5 billion.
Tether is the most valuable stablecoin by market value. It is a leading household name in the fast-changing crypto market.
The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping 400 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker and analytic firm.
- “400,000,000 USDT (402,613,737 USD) minted at Tether Treasury.”
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 400,000,000 #USDT (402,613,737 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 7, 2021
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, the stablecoin traded at $1.00 USD with a daily trading volume of $133.4 billion. Tether is down 0.16% for the day. It is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $23.5 billion.
- Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
- Nairametrics had earlier outlined a report on the organic growth of Tether’s market capitalization, as one of the major reasons for the gain Bitcoin (BTC) is presently having in the mid-term.
- Interest in digital links to the dollar represents the need to handle and store value in the world’s reserve currency, without an intermediary.