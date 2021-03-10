Paid Content
CONVINCE Africa hold talks on financing delivery of Covid-19 vaccine across continent
As the world lauded the first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to African nations through COVAX, we must also recognise that these vaccines need to reach the arms of people living right across the continent, to the last mile. A complex arrangement of logistics and health systems infrastructure needs to be financed and organised effectively to deliver the vaccines to those who need it, including those in humanitarian and crisis situations. Community engagement and ownership is vital to make sure people accept the vaccine.
In low-income countries, addressing all of these issues is no easy task. For many African states, the challenges of preparedness to receive vaccines and implement strategies to fund both vaccine procurement and delivery are steep.
Finance, information and technical assistance are therefore urgently needed to support the practical and effective delivery of COVID-19 vaccines across Africa. Furthermore, the 20% of vaccines pledged to Africa is way off the 60% needed for populations to reach herd immunity. The global community, while currently collaborating in inspiring and productive new ways, needs to do more to support Africa to equitably deliver vaccines including to vulnerable and marginalized populations. The now oft-quoted saying “None of us are safe until we are all safe,” is a warning the world cannot afford to ignore.
These are some of the key messages to come out of the first Africa-led dialogue to be held in the COVID-19 era, where African organisations invited key world players to strategise and shape solutions with African leaders. The high-level meeting was convened on 4 March by CONVINCE Africa and Wilton Park and brought together Ministers of Finance and Health with leaders of key multilateral institutions and senior representatives from the donor community to take a whole-of-Africa led approach to financing access, delivery and uptake for COVID-19 vaccines for the African continent.
Key figures agreed there is a moral imperative to support equitable access to vaccines for African states. The urgent need for collaborative and complementary strategies to finance vaccine acquisition and delivery is clear. With almost four million cases across the continent and emerging new variants posing greater risk of transmission, never before has there been a greater need for such global solidarity to end the pandemic.
“To build a healthier, safe and more prosperous Africa is what we all want. It is an investment that delivers a rich reward,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.
Dr Zwelini Mkhize, Minister of Health for South Africa, made an opening statement on behalf of the President of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa saying that this pandemic requires an all-Africa approach, where social solidarity, collaboration and joint strategies will lead to benefits for all. He also welcomed support from multilaterals, WHO and the donor community, appreciating that a multi-sectoral response including the private sector and civil society is the most beneficial.
Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC announced a new initiative, the African Vaccine Delivery Alliance (AVDA), a cross-sectoral governmental coalition whose mission is to coordinate and catalyse support for African countries to accelerate efforts to acquire vaccines and get them to people in communities where they are most needed. This initiative is critical to meet the target of vaccinating at least 60% of the continent’s population. Crucially, AVDA still needs funding to be able to do the work that has been asked of it to get vaccines to Africa’s people.
“This pandemic has taught us three lessons. We are more connected on the planet than we thought, we are more vulnerable than we thought and the inequalities existing between us are greater than we thought. We should not let inequities in the distribution of vaccines exacerbate the inequalities we see already,” said Dr Nkengasong.
Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija, Co-Chair of AVDA called on stakeholders to work towards complementary strategies to leverage scarce resources for vaccine acquisition and delivery. “We see concrete commitment to collaboration multilaterally and bilaterally but there is not enough funding. We need more creative and innovative sources of funding,” said Dr Ayoade Alakija.
In other remarks, African Finance Ministers expressed frustrations in lack of clarity and understanding of information about what has been required from national budgets to fund vaccine procurement and delivery. Hon Minister Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nigeria said, “We are calling on high-income countries to support this initiative of Africans helping Africa and also to consider the not inconsiderable costs of vaccine delivery. Therefore, I welcome the Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance AVDA, which will go some way in providing local solutions to meeting the gaps in logistics and delivery across the continent. Not all countries have the capacity to deliver even the donated vaccines.
Hon Minister Zainab Ahmed went on to request financial support to African countries to ensure the effective delivery of vaccines to all people. “Access to vaccine financing should be simplified. We ask for proposals from banks around the table for how countries can access finance mechanisms and support from other sources, and how Ministries of Finance can easily and quickly apply for such funding. Funding needs to be flexible to support purchase and delivery within health systems.”
Professor Baron Peter Piot, Director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine reminded that at the start of the AIDS crisis in the 1990s, it took seven years for antiretroviral treatments to reach the poorest countries, especially in Africa. Over 12 million people died as a result of this delay. “History must not repeat itself. Let scarcity not be the enemy of equity. How can we do better as a global community?” said Professor Piot.
On the global stage, multilateral institutions offered support and solidarity with Africa. Her Excellency, Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships said, “The race to vaccinate the world is on but we are not racing one another, we are racing together side-by-side.’ Africa and Europe must get through this crisis without losing sight of the long-term goals.”
Hon Minister Dag Inge Ulstein, Minister for International Development, Norway and Co-Chair, ACT-A Facilitation Council encouraged greater global collaboration and engagement of all partners and stakeholders through COVAX and the ACT Accelerator. He also called for a broader finance base from multilaterals and the private sector to bring the pandemic under control, arguing that we could undermine incentives for future crisis management if we fail now.
Catriona Lang British High Commissioner for Nigeria, noted that the UK has been at “the forefront of developing COVAX” and securing pledges from other donors. She also called for innovative financing mechanisms to support the financing of vaccines for Africa.
While dealing with this emergency, long-term goals are also a crucial consideration. Africa imports 99% of its vaccines, and has scarce capacity to manufacture its own vaccination products. This is not a formula to ensure the health of a continent in the future. The pandemic has highlighted this inadequacy and the need to develop local manufacturing and production capacity of vaccines.
Meanwhile, Africa does not currently have enough resources to defeat COVID-19. However, there is hope and strength in multi-lateral collaboration and support. Jeremy Konyndyk, Senior Advisor COVID-19, USAID said, “We do need to collectively expand the ambition of COVAX. We don’t have the luxury of only vaccinating 20%. This means we need to expand supply.”
Key conclusions from the meeting included taking actions to:
1. Strengthen solidarity – there is no global solidarity unless we all have a seat at the table and a voice in the process. Africa has not waited and is ready to lead the way with initiatives such as AVDA.
2. Strengthen alliances for change – COVAX is a crucial alliance as no one stakeholder can do this alone, and needs to grow in strength and ambition.
3.Share vaccines globally – the world must begin preparing to share vaccines, especially high-income countries, which have pre-ordered more vaccines than they may ultimately need
4. Support vaccine deployment – While some African countries are experienced in immunization, many need greater levels of support.
5. Invest in local manufacturing – there is an urgent need and opportunity to invest in African manufacturing. The know-how exists, but the international community needs to support its development.
Other action points from the meeting included the urgent need for a clear road map to ensure vaccines are delivered now and not in the distant future; to increase the amount of vaccines available and increase production capacity; to seek a broader finance base from multilateral institutions and the private sector; and to engage more stakeholders and partners in global collaboration through institutions such as COVAX and the ACT Accelerator.
A further CONVINCE Africa and Wilton Park dialogue will bring together key stakeholders engaged to continue this Africa led, take a whole of society, approach to supporting the delivery of vaccines to populations and the critical engagement with and in communities around the importance of taking up COVID 19 vaccines.
Paid Content
FCMB introduces paperless and cardless transactions at branches, ATMs and POS terminals
FCMB has again taken a bold step towards driving value-added digital banking solutions in Nigeria.
Customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) can now seamlessly carry out an array of transactions with just their fingerprints and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs). This followed the introduction of paperless transactions within the Bank’s over 200 branches in Nigeria. With this innovation, customers no longer require deposit slips, withdrawal booklets, or cheque books to carry out over-the-counter transactions.
In addition, FCMB customers now have the opportunity to enjoy cardless banking experience by just using their fingerprints to withdraw and deposit cash at 575 select biometric Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points of the Bank spread across the country and via biometric Point of Sales (PoS) terminals available within the Bank’s branches.
Beyond this, the 575 biometric ATMs of FCMB can be used by customers for intra and interbank transfers as well as change of PIN and data update. The simple, convenient and secure cardless services are available for use when customers do not wish to go out with their debit cards or these are inaccessible due to loss or damage.
With these innovations, FCMB has again taken a bold step towards driving value-added digital banking solutions in Nigeria that would significantly promote financial inclusion.
Commenting on the introduction of the cardless service, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, described it as another turning point and milestone in the digital transformation drive of the lender.
According to him, “the FCMB cardless biometric transaction on ATM is a pioneering innovation in digital banking in Nigeria that provides wider access to ATM usage for many more people who may not have debit cards. It delivers greater financial inclusion. Its biometric identity factor also delivers enhanced security and convenience for customers, taking their digital experience to the next level”.
Also speaking on the paperless over-the-counter transactions, the Divisional Head, Service Management and Operations of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, assured that, “we will continue to re-engineer our processes and services by leveraging on emerging technologies and innovation to offer seamless customer experience at all our channels and touch-points”.
With customer base in excess of 6 million, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, FCMB has consistently upscaled its operations, product and service offerings to empower and delight Nigerians. The Bank’s resolve to create a unique user experience for customers has inspired it to successfully create opportunities, while also supporting their individual and business aspirations in various segments.
For more information about FCMB and its unique propositions, please visit www.fcmb.com.
Paid Content
Polaris Bank rewards second millionaire, other 60 winners in its second ‘Save & Win’ Promo draw
A customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin City in Edo State, emerged as the first millionaire of the promo.
Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, an Engineer and a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra State has emerged the second millionaire at the 2nd draw of the Bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo.
A set of 60 lucky customers from across the six geo-political zones, also received N100,000 each, as consolation cash prize during the draw which held at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos.
The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and representatives of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in persons; as well as customers and relations who logged in using the provided link to the available virtual platforms.
The Bank aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive circles within the promo period, which commenced in November 2020 to April 2021.
At the maiden draw which took place on February 9, 2021, Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin City in Edo State, emerged as the first millionaire of the promo.
The duo of Ms. Peace Ibadin and Susie Onwuka, both representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Mr. Ezeani Daniel and Ms. Gemogono Eni of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), commended Polaris Bank for making good its promise by rewarding the winners; as well as making the draw process, very transparent, saying this would go a long way in fostering brand affinity and continuing loyalty amongst customers of the Bank.
Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, the Executive Director of the Bank for Abuja and Northern Region, Abdullahi Muhammed, while offering his congratulations to the lucky winners, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich lives of Nigerians, while noting that the pay-out was aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.
‘‘Whatever the circumstance, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for both the unexpected and future. The Polaris Bank’s Save and Win Promo is one assured path for Nigerians to save more and possibly become either millionaires or win N100,000 consolation cash prize; so go ahead and start saving more and winning more,’’ he said.
Following the first draw on February 9 in which the first set of winners emerged, the Bank has announced and also rewarded the second set of winners likewise on Tuesday, March 9. The month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of 60 more winners of N100,000 consolation cash prize each and an unprecedented six millionaires of N1million each, across the six geo-political zones as well, which will make a total of 188 winners in the entire draw.
The Bank launched the ‘Save & Win’ promo campaign in November 2020 with N26 million available to be won during the three draws slated to pick the winners in the months of February, March and April.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020