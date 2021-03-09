Manufacturing
Lafarge Africa gains N71 billion in market value in three trading sessions
The market capitalization of Lafarge Africa Plc has gained N70.87 billion in the past three trading sessions on NSE.
Lafarge Africa Plc, one of the leading cement manufacturers in Nigeria, has gained almost N71 billion in the past three trading sessions on NSE, pushing the market capitalization of the cement manufacturer to N384.98 billion.
Lafarge whose shares peaked at N30.3 this year, saw its share price increase from N19.5 on the 3rd of March 2021 to N23.90 at the close of trading activities on March 8 2021 after enduring a massive sell down in recent weeks.
According to data tracked on the NSE website, this move led to a N70.87 billion gain in the market capitalization of Lafarge Africa in three trading sessions on the local bourse.
This impressive gains in Lafarge’s shares and market value were triggered by buying pressures from bargain hunters who took position in the company after its share price slumped to N19.5 per share.
- At the time of writing this report, Lafarge was the tenth most capitalized company on NSE with a market capitalization of N384.98 billion, behind Nigerian Breweries with a market capitalization of N395.85 billion.
- A total of 5,380,311 units of Lafarge ordinary shares worth N129,602,973.90, were exchanged on the bourse in 185 deals on Monday 8th March 2021.
- The shares of the cement manufacturer gaining a total 7.66% or N1.7 to close higher at N23.9 on the 8th of March 2021.
What you should know
- Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, a world leader in building materials, is a leading cement manufacturing company in Sub-Saharan Africa with a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.
- The cement manufacturer has a wide operational footprint in Nigeria strategically positioned in three Geo-political zones in the country which include; the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State).
- The company also has a ready-mix operation in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.
In an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% stake in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited – a move that will see the company cut down on costs impacting the Group’s profit.
This is not the first time the company has had to sell off an unproductive investment, in August 2019, Lafarge Africa sold off all its stakes in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (LSAH).
CBN tasks multinationals on domestic production as P&G signs $35m deal to produce Oral-B locally
The CBN Governor has called on multinationals operating in the country to work towards the production of their goods in Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its agenda to strengthen the manufacturing sector, has tasked multinational manufacturing companies in the country to consider setting up their manufacturing lines in Nigeria.
Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor made this statement during the contract signing ceremony between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Colori Cosmetics Nigeria in Lagos.
The contract which is a move towards stimulating localization of production was birth from CBN’s policy-driven efforts to encourage improved production of goods that can be produced locally.
The Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank who was the host at the contract signing ceremony encouraged other multinational firms to consider the opportunities that Nigeria offers and begin to set up their manufacturing lines in Nigeria, noting that this move will help in creating jobs and wealth for the growing population.
Emefiele who also spoke on the economic stabilization policies implemented by the CBN to set Nigeria on the path of recovery explained that the manufacturing sector will continue to be a key focus of the efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities towards driving the recovery of the Nigerian economy.
Why this matters
- The investment deal which is worth $35 million is set to present the well-diversified consumer goods giant with the opportunity to commence the domestic production of Oral-B toothpaste in Nigeria.
- The contract between P&G and Colori Cosmetics Nigeria will facilitate the local production of Oral-B products by P&G in Nigeria, as part of the commitment by the CBN to strengthen the manufacturing sector.
- This move is expected to make Nigeria a competitive producer of the product, and also cut the importation of toothpaste from the US, where P&G is based.
BUA Cement to commission second Kalambaina Cement Line in July 2021
BUA’s 3 million metric tpa cement line is set to be launched in July this year to help increase supply and stabilize prices of cement.
The second Kalambaina Cement Line of 3 million MTPA in Sokoto State, owned by one of the leading Cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc, looks set to be commissioned in July this year.
In line with BUA Cement’s strategic midterm expansion programme, the cement plant will help to effectively scale up cement production, with the look to meet current and projected demand, as the Nigerian market is still greatly underserved.
Images of the plant surfaced on social media platform -Twitter- suggesting that the official launching of the plant could be imminent.
Why this matters
- The cement line when commissioned will add to the robust infrastructure of the cement tiger, and expand its installed capacity from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
- This should help in cementing BUA’s position as the second-largest cement producer in terms of installed capacity, ahead of Lafarge Africa with 10.5 million MTPA capacity.
- This move will also help to unlock Pan-African opportunities for the company across the African Continent.
What you should know
- Recall that the billionaire, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder of the BUA Group revealed in his statement at 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, that BUA’s cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021.
- BUA has also signed a contract with the Chinese construction company, Sinoma CBMI, for the construction of additional three production lines, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each.
- According to Abdul Samad Rabiu, the 3 cement plants in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa which will be constructed at the cost of $1.050billion, will be completed by the end of 2022.
- When completed, the total installed capacity of BUA Cement is expected to expand to 20 million MTPA.
BUA Cement at the moment is the third most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a market capitalization in excess of N2.5 trillion behind MTN and Dangote cement.
