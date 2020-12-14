Lafarge announces the appointment of Virginie Darbo as Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Virginie Darbo as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company.

The Board also announced the resignation of Mr. Olivier Guitton as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc, with effect from the 10th of December 2020.

These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Adewunmi Alode, today, the 14th of December, 2020, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

According to the notification, Mrs. Virginie Darbo will replace Mr. Olivier Guitton, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company, effective from the 11th of December, 2020.

Mr. Olivier Guitto, however, was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 8th of April 2020 as a Non-Executive Director, until his resignation from the Board.

What you should know about the incoming Non-Executive Director