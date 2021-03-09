Companies
Nigerian Breweries to pay Heineken BV mega dividend of N2.9 billion
The parent company of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken B.V., is set to earn N2.9 billion in dividends for the financial year ended December 2020
The parent company of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken B.V., is set to earn a mega N2.9 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The multinational brewing company, headquartered in the Netherlands is the single majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries, with 3,034,100,564 units of the total issued shares of its subsidiary.
This puts the ownership stake of the Dutch multinational at 37.94%, ahead of Distilled Trading International B.V. and Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited with 15.47% and 11.37% ownership stake respectively.
Recall that the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc a in a statement released via the Nigerian Stock Exchange proposed a final dividend of 69kobo per share. This puts the total dividend payout of the company at N94 per share for the financial year 2020 (interim: 25kobo). When converted to dollars, the dividend amounts to about $6.93 million based on an exchange rate of N411.88/$1.
Despite the headwinds the company suffered in 2020, the brewer was able to maintain its tradition of dividend payment to shareholders in 2020, despite taking a major shock in its profit during the year (54%).
- Nigerian Breweries in 2020 delivered a consistent result in terms of revenue, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted supply chains globally.
- The net revenue of the leading brewing company increased by 4.3% in 2020 (N337 billion), compared to FY’19 figures (N323 billion).
- The increase in Nigerian Breweries’ costs of goods sold, as reported in its audited financial results, as well as the increase in its finance cost pressured the brewer’s profit in 2020.
- The increase in Nigerian Breweries’ cost of goods sold can be attributed to currency devaluation spiked by foreign exchange scarcity, this exerted upward pressures on the costs of imported input materials such as sorghum and sugar – which are not fully produced locally.
What you should know
- Nigerian Breweries Plc, a company formed out of a contract for incorporation signed by UAC and Heineken in November 1946, has grown to become the largest brewer in Nigeria in terms of market size.
- Thanks to the merger between NB and Consolidated Breweries in 2014, it has nine fully operational breweries from which its products are produced and distributed to all parts of Nigeria, with additional two malting plants in Aba and Kaduna – taking its total operation in Nigeria to the 11.
- The Merger also increased the company’s brand portfolio to 19 brands, while its Stock Keeping Units -SKU’s- increased to 59.
- Aside from producing to satisfy and meet local consumption and demand, the Company has an export business that dates back to 1986.
Africa Prudential proposes dividend of N1 billion for shareholders
Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend for shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notification, the proposed dividend will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders on the 26th of March, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled a day earlier.
The breakdown of the proposed dividend shows that a sum of 50 kobo will be paid for each outstanding 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders, totalling N1 billion. The proposed dividend is 28.6% lower than the 2019 figures of N1.4 billion.
The comparative decline in the company’s proposed dividend for the year might be attributed to a recent dip in profit and other key metrics recorded by the firm in its latest audited financial statement for 2020. For example, the firm posted a profit of N1.45 billion for the year, indicating a decline of 13.98% YoY. In addition, its earnings per share declined by 14.29% to print at 72 kobo.
What you should know
- Africa Prudential had recently announced the appointment of Mrs Zubaida Rasheed as Director.
- Africa Prudential Plc, formerly known as UBA Registrars Ltd, was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 23rd March 2006. It was listed in the NSE on 17th of January, 2013.
Dangote Sugar proposes N18.2 billion as final dividend for 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has proposed a sum of N18.2 billion as the final dividend for shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has proposed a sum of N18.2 billion as the final dividend for shareholders for the period ended 31st December 2020.
This announcement was contained in the audited financial statement of the leading integrated sugar company.
In line with the statement of the Board of DSR, the approval of this proposed dividend at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting will see Dangote Sugar pay out a final dividend of N1.50 for each of the outstanding 12,146,878,241 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders.
The proposed dividend is 36.36% higher than the final dividend of N1.1 per share (N13.36 billion) the sugar company paid its shareholders in 2019.
What you should know
- Dangote Sugar Refinery declared in its audited statement for the period ended 31st December 2020 that its profit for the year climbed to N29.8 billion, from N22.4 billion in 2019.
- According to these figures, DSR’s earnings per share for 2020 are pegged at N2.45. Hence, with a dividend of N1.50 per share, Dangote Sugar is set to payout 61.2% of its profits for 2020.
- At the close of trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today, shares in Dangote Sugar Refinery declined by 0.83% to close lower at N17.85.
- At this price, the dividend yield of Dangote Sugar shares is 8.40%.
