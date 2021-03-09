Nigerian Breweries to pay Heineken BV mega dividend of N2.9 billion

The parent company of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken B.V., is set to earn a mega N2.9 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.

The multinational brewing company, headquartered in the Netherlands is the single majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries, with 3,034,100,564 units of the total issued shares of its subsidiary.

This puts the ownership stake of the Dutch multinational at 37.94%, ahead of Distilled Trading International B.V. and Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited with 15.47% and 11.37% ownership stake respectively.

Recall that the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc a in a statement released via the Nigerian Stock Exchange proposed a final dividend of 69kobo per share. This puts the total dividend payout of the company at N94 per share for the financial year 2020 (interim: 25kobo). When converted to dollars, the dividend amounts to about $6.93 million based on an exchange rate of N411.88/$1.

Despite the headwinds the company suffered in 2020, the brewer was able to maintain its tradition of dividend payment to shareholders in 2020, despite taking a major shock in its profit during the year (54%).

Nigerian Breweries in 2020 delivered a consistent result in terms of revenue, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted supply chains globally.

The net revenue of the leading brewing company increased by 4.3% in 2020 (N337 billion), compared to FY’19 figures (N323 billion).

The increase in Nigerian Breweries’ costs of goods sold, as reported in its audited financial results, as well as the increase in its finance cost pressured the brewer’s profit in 2020.

The increase in Nigerian Breweries’ cost of goods sold can be attributed to currency devaluation spiked by foreign exchange scarcity, this exerted upward pressures on the costs of imported input materials such as sorghum and sugar – which are not fully produced locally.

