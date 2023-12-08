Nigerian Breweries Plc, a leading beverage and brewing company in Nigeria, announced significant changes to its Board of Directors following a board meeting held today.

The company disclosed that Mr. Asue Ighodalo, the current Chairman of the Board, will be resigning effective December 31, 2023, to pursue public service commitments. Ighodalo, who informed the Board of his decision during today’s meeting, has been a key figure in guiding the company’s strategic direction.

In an interim arrangement, the Board has appointed Mr. Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra, the longest-serving Director, as the acting Chairman starting January 1, 2024.

Hiemstra, a former Heineken Regional President for Africa and the Middle East has been with Nigerian Breweries since August 1, 2011, and has served on various committees including the Governance and Statutory Audit Committees.

Additionally, the Board announced the departure of Mrs. Ndidi O. Nwuneli, MFR, an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 31, 2023, marking the end of her 9-year tenure.

To fill the upcoming vacancy, the Board has appointed Mrs. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective January 1, 2024. Ojekwe-Onyejeli, with her extensive experience in risk management and financial services, is expected to bring valuable insights to the Board.

She currently holds positions on the boards of Coronation Insurance Plc and Rand Merchant Bank.

The forthcoming Board composition, effective January 1, 2024, will include S. Hiemstra as Chairman and H. Essaadi as Managing Director/Chief Executive, alongside other distinguished members.

Nigerian Breweries expressed confidence that these changes will reinforce the company’s leadership and drive its strategic objectives forward.