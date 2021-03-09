Business
Conoil’s 30,000 bpd facility forced to shut down by host community
Conoil Producing Limited has had its crude oil production flow station at Ango field Bayelsa that it is operating shut down.
Indigenous oil exploration and production company, Conoil Producing Limited, has had a crude oil production flow station at Ango field in Koluama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State shut down by the host community.
This follows the protest by aggrieved members of the community over the oil firm’s insensitivity to its social obligations towards the people.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the protesting members of the community had besieged the facility and told the oil workers to shut the facility and leave the site of the 30,000 barrels per day capacity flow station.
The oil workers at the onshore facility connecting oil wells within the swamps and creeks at Koluama were escorted out of the area by speedboats by armed security men.
What a community leader in Koluama is saying
A community leader in Koluama 1, Chief Young Fabby, on Tuesday, said that the facility was shut to protest the oil firm’s insensitivity to its social obligations to the people.
He said the aggrieved community shut operations at the flow station on Monday and sacked oil workers deployed to run the oil facility following Conoil’s failure to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which expired in 2020.
Chief Fabby said, “The Koluama clan was compelled to take the action following the refusal of the oil company to dialogue on several outstanding issues amongst which is the MoU which expired for more than one year.
“All entreaties through established channels have been rebuffed. Secretary of Koluama kingdom Oil/Gas Committee, Jonathan Amabebe, had drawn attention to the refusal of Conoil and this is regrettable,” he said.
Although officials of Conoil have yet to react to the incident, the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, confirmed the development.
She said that members of Conoil’s host communities were at the oilfield to protest, but that only the operator of the field (Conoil) could confirm if it was shut or not.
What you should know
- Conflicts between the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region of the country and the oil-producing firms have become quite regular and is a huge challenge to uninterrupted oil production in that area.
- The complaints by the host communities against these oil firms include environmental degradation, incessant oil spillages, neglect of their corporate social responsibilities and so on.
- This has often led to disruption/ stoppage of operations, closure of flow stations and rigs, vandalism/destruction of facilities, molestation/abduction of oil company staffs, temporary seizure of oil company assets like vehicles and boats and so on.
UK to return £4.2million seized from Ibori to Nigeria
Nigeria and UK have concluded negotiations for the return of £4.2m to Nigeria pursuant to the MoU earlier executed by the two governments in 2016.
The United Kingdom is expected to return about £4.2million seized from the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and his associates to Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and the government of the UK, according to Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media.
He said, “I wish to remark that today’s ceremony and the recoveries attached thereto has again underscored the fact that international cooperation and mutual trust can yield great benefits for the citizenry in developing countries who are the direct victims of acts of corruption.
“Hence, the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have concluded negotiations for the return of £4.2m to Nigeria pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding earlier executed by the two governments in 2016.
“It is to be recalled that the Nigerian government had all along provided the required mutual assistance and backup to the British authorities while the prosecution of James Ibori lasted in London and today, we are rightfully taking benefit of that cooperation.”
The Minister of Justice is optimistic that both the Nigerian and British governments will remain committed to combating corruption and illicit financial flows and ensuring that looters do not find comfort or save haven their respective territories.
The United Kingdom has committed to returning looted assets worth £4.2 million linked to James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, signed a memorandum to that effect with Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, today in Abuja.
What you should know
With the existing framework in the management of previous recoveries, the Federal Executive Council had directed that the instant repatriated funds should be deployed towards the completion of the following legacy projects: the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja – Kano expressway and the Lagos – Ibadan expressway under the coordination of the Nigeria Social Investment Authority to ensure the integrity of the process.
Afreximbank President reveals ways Nigeria can boost diaspora participation in economy
Afreximbank President has suggested ways that Nigeria can boost diaspora participation in the country’s economy.
The President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Okey Oramah, has suggested ways that Nigeria can boost diaspora participation in the country’s economy.
While commending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor for the current reforms taking place with regard to diaspora remittances, Oramah said that more participation can be gotten from Nigerians in the diaspora through specialized funds and accounts that will encourage them to save their long-term funds in Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by Oramah while speaking at a webinar organized by Fidelity Bank Plc, entitled, “The New FX Policy, Implications and Positive Impact on Diaspora Investments,” over the weekend.
What the President of Afreximbank is saying
Oramah in his speech said, “Africans and Nigerians can consider allowing special diaspora foreign currency accounts with higher interest rates than the US or Europe and with an inbuilt guarantee against potential losses from bank failures and country risks.
“Afreximbank would be happy to work with authorities to put in place a country risk guarantee that can be retailed to diasporas depositing money in such foreign currency account. We have done something similar in Zimbabwe.
“Secondly, designated commercial banks may be encouraged to implement diaspora targeted certificates of deposits that can be liquidated in local currencies or foreign currencies with built-in incentives to encourage liquidation in local currencies.
“Thirdly, is a properly structured diaspora fund that can be issued with eligible bondholders encouraged to open coupon payment accounts locally in Nigeria to enable them to cover local expenses and support their relatives at home.”
Oramah stated that by creating the requisite environment, the diaspora could become a catalytic force that would break the development barriers and rapidly transform the country and the continent.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a bid to boost forex liquidity and provide an incentive for diaspora remittances, the CBN through a circular dated March 5, 2021, stated that all recipients of diaspora remittances through the apex bank’s licensed IMTOs shall henceforth be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow as an incentive.
- The new policy initiative which is with effect from Monday, March 8 and end on Saturday, May 8, 2021, means for instance if an individual sends you $10,000, you will get an additional special credit alert of N50,000.
