The Board of Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Mr. Jaap Antoon Albert Overmars as a Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director effective 25th October 2023.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the following change in the Board of Directors arising from the Board Meeting of the Company held on the 25th of October 2023.

Profile of Overmars

According to the notice signed by Uaboi G. Agbebaku, Company Secretary, Mr. Overmars has over 21 years of accounting and reporting, commercial business control, and financial operations management experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.

He is the Senior Director of Finance (Africa/Middle East/Eastern Europe region) of Heineken N.V. and is responsible for leading the finance strategies in the Region through delivering sustainable growth and value creation. Before this role, he was the Senior Director of Finance for HEINEKEN Mexico.

The Board noted that it is pleased to welcome Mr. Overmars to the team and looks forward to the wealth of experience and knowledge he will be adding to the Board and the Company.

Current board composition

Following the change, the statement said that the Company’s Board effective 25 October 2023 shall be composed as follows:

“A. Ighodalo – Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; J.A.A. Overmars (Dutch); R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch)”.