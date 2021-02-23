Cryptocurrency
Most powerful financial leader takes side with CBN, says Bitcoin is untrustworthy
U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took sides with CBN, by warning investors and the public of the dangers of owning bitcoin.
The world’s most powerful financial leader, Janet Yellen, took sides with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by warning investors and the public of the dangers of owning Bitcoin.
The U.S Treasury Secretary and custodian of the $20 trillion economic juggernaut, raised her concern that the world’s most popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions.
“I don’t think that bitcoin … is widely used as a transaction mechanism,” she told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at a DealBook conference. “To the extent, it is used I fear it’s often for illicit finance. It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions, and the amount of energy that’s consumed in processing those transactions is staggering.”
The Nigerian central bank, some weeks back, spoke on the fact that some of these cryptos were issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begged the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies had been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
“The question that one may need to ask therefore is, why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion,” the CBN said in a statement.
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $52,040.95 with a daily trading volume of $90.6 Billion. Bitcoin is down 8.55% for the day.
The CBN had earlier disclosed that a significant amount of people used it for speculative purposes rather than payment, citing the flagship crypto model as an example.
“More also, repeated and recent evidence now suggests that some cryptocurrencies have become more widely used as speculative assets rather than as means of payment, thus explaining the significant volatility and variability in their prices.
“Because the total number of Bitcoins that would ever be issued is fixed (only 21 million will ever be created), new issuances are predetermined at a gradually decelerating pace,” the CBN said.
Taking the same side with Africa’s most powerful financial regulator, Yellen raised concerns about its usual high price swings that often come to cost some investors their fortune.
“It is a highly speculative asset and you know I think people should be aware it can be extremely volatile and I do worry about potential losses that investors can suffer,” Yellen said.
Nigeria’s apex bank re-emphasized its responsibility to protect investors from a high probability of losses that might arise from dealing in cryptos.
The CBN said it would continue to educate Nigerians on the disadvantages of cryptos in the financial system.
“Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are largely speculative, anonymous, and untraceable, they are increasingly being used for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other criminal activities. Small retail and unsophisticated investors also face a high probability of loss due to the high volatility of the investments in recent times.
“In light of these realities and analyses, the CBN has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from their use and protect our financial system from the activities of fraudsters,” the Nigerian apex bank said.
The former U.S Fed Chief however believed that a new digital currency, along with a payments system, would come into play in the coming years.
“I think it could result in faster, safer, and cheaper payments, which I think are important goals,” Yellen said.
Cryptocurrency
Panic in crypto market as over $140 billion got wiped off
Over $140 billion in value evaporated into thin air, as Bitcoin also lost as much as $7,000, according to data retrieved from Coin360.
The crypto market recently lost much of its weekend’s stellar gains, as significant selling pressure pushed the value of crypto assets lower across the market spectrum, amid record sell-offs and sudden panic among retail and institutional traders.
At press time, over $140 billion in value evaporated into thin air, taking into consideration the world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, the dominant player in the crypto market, lost as much as $7,000, according to data retrieved from Coin360.
The global crypto market value is $1.57 trillion, an 8.98% decrease over the last day.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $232.12 billion, which makes a 63.54% increase.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $21.16 billion, 9.12% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $185.65 billion, which is 79.98% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- Bitcoin’s price is currently $52,260.20.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 61.56%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.
- For the day, 426,586 trades were liquidated.
- The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-BTC valued at $20.66 million.
Other leading crypto assets that include Ethereum, Litcoin, Chainlink, Binance coin and Stellar lost more than 8% in value.
Despite the expected market correction ongoing in the crypto community, some crypto traders remain upbeat that cryptocurrencies are fast emerging as a hedge for risks such as faster fiat inflation, and set to win more attention from the corporate world.
However, crypto pundits anonymously interviewed by Nairametrics are saying that a market correction was long overdue after the sudden bullish move. The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play, on the account that Bitcoin’s realized profits are at record highs.
Cryptocurrency
Why Crypto black market is thriving in Nigeria
High demand for Bitcoin by a growing number of Nigerians has led the unofficial crypto market to thrive.
It’s been about two weeks since Nigeria’s Apex bank prohibited regulated financial institutions from dealing with Cryptos or face the wrath. At the fear of Nigeria’s Central Bank, financial institutions immediately began to close crypto-related firms.
In the wake of such a ban, the demand for Bitcoin by Nigerians had exponentially grown so much that it outstrips the African continent.
According to a recent study seen by Nairametrics, data retrieved from Usefultulips (a Bitcoin analytic data provider) revealed that the use of Bitcoin for peer-to-peer lending in Nigeria surged by 16% since the CBN directive took effect about 17 days ago.
Such high demand for Bitcoin by a growing number of Nigerians has led the unofficial crypto market popularly known as the black crypto market to thrive.
READ: Nigerian banks allegedly close accounts dealing with Crypto
A recent study by Nairametrics reveals Nigerians are made to cough a hefty premium on Bitcoin, as recent macro reveals Bitcoin goes for as high as about $75,000 a premium of 36% through these dark channels.
This has caused high discontent and increased the complexity in making Bitcoin transactions through the naira. This is particularly prevalent among a significant proportion of young Nigerians because payment partners that transact with the local currency are no longer willing to deal with Crypto exchanges due to the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria, putting an indefinite pause on naira deposits to exchanges.
As a result of such an update, local-based crypto exchanges started experiencing liquidity challenges in processing local transactions, as they were virtually cut off from Nigeria’s financial ecosystem triggering a big gap between the Bitcoin price in Nigeria and that across global exchanges.
READ: Crypto market post all-time high, breaks past $1.15 trillion
The recent CBN directive has already strengthened fears among a growing number of Nigerian users that include millennials and small business operators that use such digital assets for payments and hedge against fiat inflation.
Nigeria’s highly young population (data retrieved from the CIA factbook show more than 90% of Nigerian citizens are within the age of 0-54), coupled with its fast-rising internet adoption and smartphone penetration, had provided the synergy for many young Nigerians to stay atop with Bitcoin.
Ray Youssef, the co-founder of Paxful in an exclusive interactive session on the Nairametrics Crypto program via Clubhouse buttressed on Nigerians passion for the fast-emerging financial asset, as over the years, Nigerians have relatively shown a consistent passion for the world’s most popular crypto asset largely being attributed to the ease it brings when making payments for goods and services.
READ: CBN crypto ban and its ramifications for Nigerian banks
Recent information reaching Nairametrics, reveals leading crypto exchanges are endlessly working on solutions that will curb the high premium Nigerians pay through such channels, as some of them retool their services to include Peer to Peer trading in the case of Patricia.
Nigerian-based crypto exchange Buycoins, some days ago via Twitter, announced that its customers could buy their bitcoin through a newly designed crypto-asset that bridges the Naira thus offering the advantages of decentralized blockchain.
READ: XRP in deep crisis, drops 21%
NGNT now lives on the @binance Smart Chain.
It is now [also] backed by BUSD.
We’re excited to be a part of the @BinanceChain community.
More information can be found at https://t.co/s89VEUnKZT
— NGNT (@NGNToken) February 12, 2021
In addition, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance recently rolled out new services to enable compliant bitcoin trading in Nigeria. It features the introduction of a new trading pair (NGN/NGN Fiat) and Express mode.
Bottom line: Leading Crypto pundits are therefore not surprised that Africa’s biggest crypto market is not giving up on bitcoin and thus ready to pay a premium to hold on to the asset, irrespective of the Central Bank’s ban.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]