Blurb
CBN’s Open banking regulation creates opportunity to usher in the next big FinTechs
Through Open Banking regulations, FinTechs can now help you to view all your bank accounts in one central location.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to enhance the payments and financial markets infrastructure in Nigeria by facilitating innovations which produce exciting and world-leading payment services and solutions.
What exactly is Open Banking?
In its simplest forms, the objective of Open Banking is to have a payments and markets infrastructure which provides end-users with the ability to review ALL their banking and financial information in a CENTRAL location.
This is regardless of how many bank accounts they use, and which financial institution is used.
As an example, almost everyone in Nigeria has two or more accounts. You receive funds in multiple accounts and make expenditure across the same multiple accounts. When you need to track inflows, outflows, check your balances, reconcile customer payments etc., you must log into the separate banking products just to perform mundane clerical tasks.
Consequently, from an end-user perspective (think MSMEs, entrepreneurs, HNWI etc.), keeping track of your various inflows, outflows, balances, and due liabilities across all your suite of banking products is simply time-consuming.
Now imagine a product/service that allows you click on one simple dashboard and you see ALL your inflows, outflows, balances, and liabilities ACROSS ALL BANKS.
That is the aim of open banking. The implementation of Open Banking requires adoption of common standards for technology use, agreements on data sharing and regulatory guidelines.
PWC has more on the case for open banking
Who else has open banking?
Most advanced countries already have a form of open banking in place (UK, UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore, China). However, in Africa Nigeria continues to pioneer innovative payments infrastructure solutions.
Imperva has more on where else Open Banking is already in place
Benefits and Opportunities
The ability for end-users to view consolidated information about ALL their financial products across ALL authorized providers in a single location will yield productivity benefits for end-users whilst creating new opportunities for service providers.
Specifically, MSMEs; Sole-Entrepreneurs who leverage the output/solutions from Open banking will benefit from the convenience of having a consolidated view of their banking activities (i.e., balances, inflows, outflows etc.). Furthermore, the reduction of time-consuming manual and administrative efforts required during reconciliations will be a productivity benefit.
For Service providers, financial institutions will be able to sell more products (including cross-sell opportunities) as they gain more insights into their customers and worry less about overwhelming their customers with new accounts.
Think about platforms being able to suggest what insurance products or type of savings accounts your customers qualify for given the consolidated view of customer net worth.
One interesting opportunity is the potential for credit growth. A consolidated view of a customer’s net worth should allow Financial Institutions better analyze the creditworthiness of potential clients. Thus, align CBN’s financial inclusion objectives with its desire to increase credit to the real sector.
What happens next?
For those excitedly asking what happens next, i.e. when do these products start becoming widely available and easily accessible? The answer appears to be soon, especially as the CBN has finally published a regulatory framework.
Successful implementation of Open Banking is wholly dependent on collaboration between Technology providers (FinTech), Financial Institutions and the Regulator (CBN).
- From a Technology perspective, as mentioned before the capability already exists globally. Also from a Nigerian perspective the Open Banking Foundation of Nigeria has been a strong advocate.
- From the Financial Institutions perspective, SOME banks already have shown willingness to partner with FinTech to deliver a “LITE” version of Open banking.
As an example, Banks currently send SMS text messages which applications such as REACH APP can analyze and transform for insightful expense tracking.
- Finally, from the Banking Regulator perspective, the CBN release of a regulatory framework outlines how the CBN intends to supervise participants in this sector.
Specifically, the highlights of the open banking regulatory framework, the CBN aims to
a) Provide standards for the safe utilization and exchange of data and services. ,
b) Define data access levels (i.e. what bank data can be shared and who can get it)
- There are four data categories of what can be shared (PIST, MIT, PIFT, PAST)
- Each category of data is assigned a risk rating (Low risk, moderate-risk, high and sensitive-risk data)
- There are also four (4) groups of participants who can get your data (Tier 0, 1, 2 and Tier 3)
c) Establish scope of financial services
- In scope, for now, are Payments/remittance services; Collections and disbursement services; Deposit-taking; Credit; Personal Finance advisory and management; Treasury management; Credit ratings/scoring; Mortgages; Leasing/Hire-Purchase at this time.
In other words, the key stakeholders are now ready, and we simply await the collaboration necessary to deliver the desired outcome.
Why this matters
As part of its financial inclusion goals, as well as, payments system vision strategy (PSV 2020; PSV2030), CBN continues to welcome financial technology providers (FinTech) as key participants into the payments infrastructure in Nigeria.
- Recent entrants into this Payments infrastructure include Mobile Money Operators (MMOs such as PagaTech, eTranzact), as well as Payment Solutions Service Providers (PSSPs such as Paystack, Flutterwave).
- Each category of participants within the Payments infrastructure is preceded by the CBN releasing a regulatory framework. (as examples since 2010, we have seen Agent Banking Framework, Super Agents framework, Regulatory Framework for Mobile payments services in Nigeria amongst others).
- So, the recent announcement of an Open Banking Regulatory Framework created a buzz as it signals new entrants and new services are in the pipeline for the average consumer of banking services.
Blurb
How Nigeria got out of 2020 recession
Four main sectors got us out of recession
The National Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday that Nigeria posted a real GDP growth rate of 0.11% for the 4th quarter of 2020, which means the country just about slipped out of recession. This is Nigeria’s first positive GDP growth rate following two consecutive quarters of contraction.
Whilst this is a welcome development, this is historically the slimmest GDP Growth rate Nigeria has recorded since 2011 when the country’s GDP composition was rebased. However, the growth was just about enough to help Nigeria achieve a much sought-after V-shaped recovery. A slim GDP growth rate will always be more appreciated than any form of contraction.
A further breakdown of the GDP growth rate in terms of contribution to GDP reveals Agriculture grew by 3.4%, Industries contracted 7.3%, and Services grew by 1.31% respectively. In terms of contribution to GDP, Agriculture, Industries, and Services comprised 26.95%, 18.77%, and 54.28% respectively. From here we can deduce how Nigeria got out of recession.
READ: These are the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian Economy
Digging into the data
Digging into the data reveals the major drivers of Nigeria’s exit out of recession. The largest sub-sectors in the economy as of the 4th quarter of 2020 were Crop Production at 3.68%, Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas at 8.2%, Trade at 14.9%, Telecommunications & Information Services at 12.2%, and Real Estate at 5.7%.
All 5 sub-sectors recorded significant improvement in their Real GDP Growth numbers including those that are still in contraction.
- For example, Crop Production’s GDP grew in the 4th quarter by 3.42% compared to 1.39% in the previous quarter, nearly double quarter on quarter. Crop Production constitutes a significant portion of Nigeria’s GDP and most of all.
- Trade GDP, which constitutes 15.5% of the total GDP, contracted by 3.2% compared to a 12.12% contraction in the prior quarter. This is an example of a sector that improved hugely despite still being in a contraction.
- The Telecommunication sector grew by 17.64% in the 4th quarter of the year compared to 17.36% in the prior quarter. At 12.2%, the Telecommunication sector is now one of the largest in the economy. We believe this sector is a major reason why Nigeria got out of the recession.
- Finally, the Real Estate sector, which had been in contraction since the second quarter of 2019, finally snapped out of recession in the 4th quarter, when it grew by 2.81%.
- Thus, Trade, Telecommunications, Real Estate, and Crop Production GDP performances are the reasons why we are out of recession.
READ: E-payments solutions responsible for e-commerce growth in Nigeria – NITDA
Are we out of the woods?
The result of the latest round of GDP figures does not in any way suggest the Nigerian economy is out of the woods. The economy is in a critical condition and most sectors are still in contraction, even those growing could easily fall back into a recession. However, we do know which sectors will drive economic growth in the country.
For Nigeria to record faster economic growth than the slim 0.1%, we will need the telecoms, Trade, and Real Estate sectors to grow rapidly. So much focus has been placed on oil and gas for years, but there is no better time to move away from oil than now. Logistics, transportation, and ease of doing business challenges inhibiting trade must be resolved if this sector is to drive growth.
READ: Key macroeconomic indices show Buharinomics is falling apart
A lot has been said about border closure and import substitution as being a zero-sum game for trade. However, a lot of intrastate trades still take place in Nigeria that involve strictly made in Nigeria goods. Yet, the issues listed above remain huge challenges.
Real Estate, being a major job-creating sector, is also pivotal to putting money in the pockets of unskilled workers who feed off the indirect jobs it creates. For the sector to thrive, the government will need to solve the high-interest rate regime which has been the bane of progress for this sector for decades.
Blurb
Prospects of Nigeria’s economic recovery post-Covid-19
The economy needs stimulus packages that will revive jobs and raise purchasing power fast.
Nigeria’s prospects post-Covid-19 came under intense scrutiny by a panel of experts last week during the Nigeria outlook review organised by Deloitte Nigeria. One of the key problems identified as Nigeria’s Achilles heel is the structure of its economy. Nigeria is facing an acute concentration risk in terms of revenue. From 1962 to date the economy has become concentrated towards the oil and gas business.
Just recently, the World Bank Outlook for Africa in light of the pandemic, was a mere 3%, compared to a bullish projection for the Asia economy led by China. In fact, China seems to have shrugged off the pandemic with a minimum of a scratch. When you add that to the fact that they have been in a trade war with the US for the past 3 years, it is clear the Chinese economy is remarkably resilient.
While Asian economies such as Singapore, China, S.Korea and Vietnam have become diversified and naturally more able to resist shock and overcome global economic downturn. Similar stories litter the African continent with a similar pattern of over-concentration on raw material, or mineral resources such as diamond, gold, oil, etc.
Currently, Nigeria derives about 93% of its income from the petroleum sector. Government effort to achieve diversification especially through Agriculture has not done enough to change this narrative. You will recall that the government locked the border to support local agric businesses. There is some green shoot of success (especially with rice production and many mills springing up, even if the price in the market is still high) but still far from where we need to be.
In the short term though, two things are acting as a wind in the back of a Nigerian sail.
Firstly, with the gradual recovery of the world economy from the brink of the global pandemic, and return of activities, the price of crude oil is over $60pb. Recall that at the height of the pandemic the price went sub-zero.
Secondly, the success story of the Coronavirus vaccine worldwide giving hope that life will be back to normal soon, coupled with the stimulus package expected to pass in the US soon, Nigeria can heave a sigh of relief.
But for how long…?
With the issue of climate change back to the center stage (with the US joining the Paris Accord and the appointment of John Kerry as climate Czar in the US), and many auto companies embracing electric vehicle and phasing out fossil fuel cars, Nigeria may find it difficult to offload its sweet crude in the long term.
Also, it is expected that Iran oil will soon enter and glut the oil market with a resultant drop in the price of oil. The new US president, Joe Biden is far more favourable to the Iranians than the Trump administration. The key officials that negotiated the initial agreement such as John Kerry are back at the helms.
There are some developments that might help too. One of such is the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It could provide a much-needed boost for Pan African trading. Another is the current infrastructural drive of the present administration in areas of rail and transportation. It might be able to unburden some critical bottlenecks in food, and goods distribution and reduce agricultural wastes.
The exchange rate is another critical area of attention. Recently the World Bank wanted the Naira to be devalued – a clear sign that the bank perceives Naira to be overvalued. For now, the CBN and the Nigerian government are resisting the pressure to devalue the currency. The question is for how long?
If they buckle, with CBN not focusing on curbing inflation, the inflation situation might worsen dramatically.
Expectedly, the Nigerian Finance Minister painted a rosier picture with various government policies targeting post-pandemic recovery, increased revenue, and improved ease of doing business, but the successes of these policies are yet to be felt.
The country is still laden with too many structural constraints of power provision and transportation lapses, aside from the issues of security affecting lives and livelihood, especially in the North East.
The speed of economic recovery post-Covid-19 is also tied to the issue of access to the relevant vaccines and their distribution. Even with the second wave and various reports of Covid-19 variants, it is not expected that lockdown will come into the conversation.
Ultimately, the current surging oil price has papered over the crack for now, but with high unemployment contributing to the youthful restlessness (as seen in the #ENDSARS protest this weekend), the economy needs stimulus packages that will revive jobs and raise purchasing power fast.
But with the state of our public finances, can policymakers still manage to do so?
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]