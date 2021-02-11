Around the World
US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
The US has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets.
This is as the US Government said that new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
This disclosure was made by the new United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, while making remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Yellen noted that innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country.
She said “Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life.’’
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from the US and other western countries into the country.
- The CBN, a week ago had issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN further justified its directive to all financial institutions to close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting or operating cryptocurrency, stating that countries like China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and so on, have all placed a certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
- This is due to the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies could portend, which includes the risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and other criminal activities.
US President, Joe Biden gains access to Trump-Putin 4-year call record
Joe Biden has retrieved records of the conversations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
The new US President, Joe Biden, has retrieved records of the conversations between Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump over the 4 years of Trump’s presidency, according to some sources.
This is to help give a clearer picture and determine whether Trump revealed sensitive information or struck any deals with Moscow that could take Biden’s administration by surprise.
According to a report from Politico, what was said between the 2 world leaders is a great mystery, one that advisers to President Joe Biden is imperative to find out, now that he is in the White House.
READ: Banking giant, Deutsch Bank to cut ties with President Trump
A former Trump White House official in a chat with Politico said, “They (Biden national security team) don’t need our approval to see those (records). Biden owns all the call materials. There is only one president at a time.”
A former national security official who is close to the new president said, “It is a national security priority to find out what Trump said to Putin over his four years in office. Some things, like what happened in some face-to-face meetings where no American translator or note-taker was present, may never be fully known.
READ: Calls to impeach me are ridiculous – US President, Trump
A second former Trump White House official said, “But I would be very surprised if the new national security team were not trying to access the call records.” “There are certain things a president and his immediate staff should be able to hold privileged to do the work of government, without being subject to constant partisan gamesmanship.’’
What you should know
- It is on record that Donald Trump closely guarded his private conversations with foreign leaders while in office, going as far as to have some hidden in the National Security Council (NSC)’s top-secret codeword system to restrict his staff and even cabinet members from having access to prevent leaks.
- Although the conversations were not recorded, the aides were usually on the line recording what was being said. The transcripts, or the so-called memorandums of conversation, were preserved.
- It can also be recalled that the US intelligence agencies, accused the Russian Government of interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election with the aim of harming the campaign of the then-Democratic candidate, Hilary Clinton, boosting the candidacy of Donald Trump and increasing political and social discord in the United States.
- The US intelligence agencies said the operation, ‘code-named Project Lakhta’, was directly ordered by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.
Total Group rebrands, changes name to TotalEnergies
Total has changed its name from Total to TotalEnergies, a move to invest more in renewable energy.
The Board of Directors of Total has given approval for the company’s name to be changed from Total to TotalEnergies. The move is to invest more in renewable energy.
This was disclosed by the President/Director-General of the company, Patrick Pouyannes via a video shared on its site on Monday.
READ: Total Nigeria Plc records 0.7% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
He said, “The new identity/name voices the dynamic we have collectively and resolutely launched as well as the enthusiasm that inspired us to take this course. It is based on our values and history.
“It also shows our stakeholders the path we are taking and I have no doubt that TotalEnergies will be the emblematic brand of our ambition and the banner under which we will achieve our future successes.”
READ: These 5 states will not be paid $2.7 billion Paris Club Refund, here’s why
What you should know
- In December 2015, the Paris Agreement woke world citizens up to the climate issues when it called for world carbon neutrality in the second half of the century.
- Total is doing this to support the Paris Agreement, which is why it started a significant move towards new energies in 2016, so it would continue to fulfil its mission to provide more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy in the best way.
