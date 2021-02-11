Cryptocurrency
Nigerian banks allegedly close accounts dealing with Crypto
A number of bank accounts directly linked with crypto trading have reportedly been closed by Nigerian banks.
A significant number of Nigerians linked to crypto trading have allegedly had their bank accounts closed by their respective banks.
This is in lieu of Nigeria’s apex bank directive prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from dealing in crypto-related transactions. The CBN clearly instructed banks to adhere to the directive with immediate effect which has probably led to why such bank accounts were immediately shut down.
According to a text message seen by Nairametrics, a customer affected was told by his bank that in line with the CBN directive on cryptocurrency operation in Nigeria, the individual account was henceforth inactive.
The Chief Executive Officer of Bitfxt Technologies, Franklin Peters also revealed that the business accounts of Bitfxt Technologies, were allegedly closed and its funds wiped off.
In case you missed it
- Recall, in a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned and reminded local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- In addition, the apex bank instructed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
- The Apex bank further warned the Nigerian Financial Stakeholders that any breach of this directive will attract serious regulatory sanctions.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
Can the Nigerian apex bank actually stop trading?
The Nigerian central bank has control over the banking sector and by a large extent can use its powers to determine how banks allow customers to use their bank accounts for transactions.
- While cryptocurrencies are a digital form of currency, it still relies heavily on the regular currencies for everything from pricing its value to how its ownership is being determined.
- To buy cryptocurrencies, you can no longer pay with cash via using your Nigerian bank account.
- Thus, Nigerians looking to trade in cryptocurrency will now have to seek other means outside of the banking sector, assuming Nigerian banks strictly implement the new directives.
What this means
Such a directive from the CBN will have clear negative consequences for the international Crypto community, taking into consideration Nigerian financial ecosystem will remain closed to the Crypto network. This will thereby dampen its use among a growing number of Nigerians who solely depend on their local currency to process their crypto transactions.
Nigeria dwarfs Africa in Bitcoin P2P amid CBN crypto ban
The recent CBN crypto ban has not stopped Nigeria from topping P2P transactions in Africa.
Amid Nigeria’s apex bank’s recent warning to Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, and other financial institutions against doing business in crypto, Nigerians transacted more Bitcoin in comparison to other African countries combined in the past week.
According to a recent study seen by Nairametrics, data retrieved from Usefultulips (a Bitcoin analytic data provider) revealed that the use of Bitcoin for peer to peer lending in Nigeria surged by 15.8% since the CBN directive took effect about six days ago.
Nigeria led the pack with about $7.35 million in P2P trading on LocalBitcoins and Paxful, while the closest rival, Kenya, had a transactional value of just $2.86 million during the past week. South Africa came in third with a transactional value of $2.38 million.
In a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned local financial institutions against having any transaction in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
In addition, the apex bank instructed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
The apex bank further warned Nigerian financial stakeholders that any breach of this directive would attract serious regulatory sanctions.
Changpeng Zhao, leader of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, anticipates that the Nigerian banks would stop working with crypto exchanges in line with the Nigerian central bank’s directive, meaning P2P trading would likely flourish as a result.
He further advised Nigerian customers to withdraw their local denominated deposits as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues.
That being said, many crypto pundits are of the opinion that although the Central Bank’s recent directive does not criminalize ownership of crypto, the circular will however make it difficult for them to process debit, credit card, and bank transfer transactions.
Adebayo Juwon, African Lead at FTX, a leading crypto exchange, in a note to Nairametrics, had this to say:
“It is important to clarify that CBN didn’t ban crypto in Nigeria; they simply asked Nigerian financial institutions not to process crypto payments pending regulation.”
What you must know: In Bitcoin’s case, peer to peer is the exchange of BTC between parties (such as individuals) without the involvement of a central authority. This means that peer to peer use of BTC takes a decentralized approach in the exchange of Bitcoins between individuals and groups.
It shows that Bitcoin’s long-running narrative as the “digital gold” for hedging against global economic turmoil is gaining the trust of Nigerians for payments and transfers.
Bottom line
Tech-savvy Nigerians are leveraging on Bitcoin amid recent CBN directives warning Nigerian financial institutions against dealing with crypto, to sustain and drive their earnings via peer-to-peer transactions, as it offers the cheapest medium of moving capital in relation to other traditional means of payments.
Cardano moving ‘faster than light’, outpaces XRP and Polkadot in market value
Over the past week, Cardano has seen a surge in its market value gaining as much as 104 %.
The fourth most valuable crypto asset by market value is witnessing high buying pressure amongst crypto investors lately.
Over the past week, Cardano has seen a surge in its market value, gaining as much as 104%.
Cardano traded at $0.944901 by 19:31 on Wednesday, up 33.87% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since January 3, 2018.
The move pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $28.8 billion, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $28.6 billion.
READ: Reddit traders push XRP’s market value far past Polkadot
Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds. ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency. It also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
As discussed earlier, the chip can store private keys and the system proposed by Cardano’s founder will allow them to be transferred from one chip to another.
Cardano’s blockchain is built to help African farmers without internet with financial services.
READ: List of cryptos likely to overtake XRP
Furthermore, with the proof of erasure, it can be guaranteed that the keys only exist on one chip. That way, the use of the internet is not necessary for transfers:
“So if you can do that, you can basically just tap phones locally with no Internet connection to each other and move value. Like you would a twenty-dollar bill from one actor to another actor, and you’ve replicated the cash experience.
“Now, what’s nice about the solution is it’s infinitely scalable because these transactions actually don’t occur on the blockchain. So from the blockchain perspective, nothing has happened,” Cardano’s creator, Charles Hoskinson.
Cardano’s chip can keep private keys and the system proposed by Cardano’s founder will allow them to be transferred from one chip to the other.
