Why Nigerians trade in crypto, $500m worth of bitcoin traded in 5 years by Nigerians -Moghalu
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said that $500 million worth of Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria within the last 5 years.
This is as the former Presidential Candidate, who was once in charge of the financial systems directorate at the CBN said that many Nigerians trade in these cryptocurrencies because it protects them from the fluctuations in the value of the naira.
This was disclosed by Moghalu during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics while reacting to the recent CBN policy which directed all deposit money banks and other financial institutions to close accounts that transact in cryptocurrency.
He faulted the move of the apex bank, saying that regardless of the risks involved in trading in cryptocurrencies, he would not recommend an outright ban.
What Kingsley Moghalu is saying
Moghalu during the interview said, “A lot of the activities in the world are going digital and I would not recommend banning it (cryptocurrencies) outright.
“$500 million worth of Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria within the last five years and Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries in the use of cryptocurrencies in the world today”.
‘’Also, one of the things that attract Nigerians a lot to cryptocurrencies is because the Central Bank and I have said this you know a lot of the policy-making that has come out of the bank in recent years have been ad hoc, changes from today to tomorrow and so on, policies concerning remittances, policies concerning foreign exchanges and so on and so forth.
‘’But trading in these cryptocurrencies for many people protects them from fluctuations in the value of the naira because every fiat money, every currency in the world over time depreciates in value because of inflation and this is one of the reasons people go for cryptocurrencies.’’
While explaining that crypto is becoming a real factor in the country’s investment ecosystem, as well as a source of livelihood for many Nigerians, he supported the sentiments of many other Nigerians, noting that the move is seen as though the government is always taking actions aimed at taking away opportunities from Nigerians especially in a depressed economy.
Moghalu said that he believes that any investment has risks and if he was in a position to make a decision, it would be to balance the risks as against the current realities of the country.
He said, “The Nigerian Government should try to make the investment climate far more friendly and efficient than it is now. It is unfriendly, that’s why the foreign investment is declining.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the CBN had earlier directed deposit money banks and other financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
- The order was contained in a circular to banks and other financial institutions, signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan, and was expected to take effect immediately.
- The CBN action has provoked some reactions from Nigerians, many of whom have faulted the apex bank’s directive, saying that there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions and that it runs contrary to the present administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
Breaking: Tesla has $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin
The world’s most valuable car company just disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin,
Tesla said in the statement that;
- “Thereafter, we invested an aggregate of $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”
The $807 billion car company by market value, further disclosed it was aware of the alternative assets class price volatility and the fact it could be exposed to malicious attacks;
The statement further added that, “The prices of digital assets have been in the past and may continue to be highly volatile, including as a result of various associated risks and uncertainties.
“For example, the prevalence of such assets is a relatively recent trend, and their long-term adoption by investors, consumers, and businesses is unpredictable.
“Moreover, their lack of a physical form, their reliance on technology for their creation, existence, and transactional validation, and their decentralization may subject their integrity to the threat of malicious attacks and technological obsolescence.”
More details later…
Crypto ban: CBN rule does not criminalize cryptocurrencies – Moghalu
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that the CBN ruling on the prohibition of crypto operations does not criminalize the use and trade of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria. He also added that banning cryptos might have not been the wisest decision by the CBN.
Moghalu disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
On criminalizing of crypto
“I do not interpret it as criminalising crypto; I interpret it as a directive to financial institutions under the control of the CBN not to deal with these cryptocurrencies,” he said.
He added that the directive was targeted at exchanges of cryptocurrencies. According to Moghalu, it did not “criminalize individuals transacting in exchanging based on crypto, although it becomes more difficult, if the exchanges are made suspect by the CBN.”
“It’s a bit of a grey area, but the CBN said it’s not legal tender; but they don’t have to tell me what we can exchange for value. Therefore, it does not criminalise cryptocurrency,” he added.
On whether the ban was a wise decision
Moghalu said that although the CBN had previously put out a circular as far back as 2017, warning that cryptos weren’t legal tender, “the SEC recognizes crypto as a financial asset and in September they said they were going to put out a regulatory framework for that.”
He stated that Bitcoin and other cryptos, are known as ‘freedom money’, as crypto value is not determined by the value of legal tender currencies.
“We need to understand that crypto doesn’t have an underlying value, because unlike a normal currency, which is backed by foreign reserves, productive nature of the country that owns the currencies and other factors… that’s not what happens with cryptocurrencies. But we live in a world of innovation and cryptocurrencies bypass central banks.
“Nigeria is the second biggest user of bitcoin and during the endSARS protests, these cryptocurrencies were used to support the protest when the CBN blocked accounts.”
He added that the use of crypto transcended aspects from political to business opportunities for young Nigerians and banning its legal use in banking institutions might not have been the wisest decision.
“There is the financial aspect, there is the political aspect, there is the private economic aspect of it and the aspect of business opportunity for young Nigerians who trade these instruments.
“The CBN directive is legal, but was it the wisest way to approach the risk of cryptocurrencies? I am not sure about that. That is why I was worried about this response from the central bank,” he added.
In case you missed it
- The CBN, a few days ago issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN’s directive has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
Why Nigerian Crypto community is angry with CBN
Crypto pundits believe the action taken by the CBN was rather detrimental to the growing industry.
The Nigerian crypto community recently received a shocker when CBN released a circular warning financial institutions to desist from dealing or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges.
Many young Nigerians who engage in crypto are obviously unhappy with such a directive knowing very well, the influence the apex bank has on Africa’s fast-growing financial ecosystem.
Ever since the circular got leaked to the public, the Fintech industry, political leaders have been furious at such a decision made by the Nigerian apex bank, as Bitcoin and CBN were among the top trends on social media upon the release of the circular.
READ: CBN instruct banks to close accounts related to Crypto
Benedict Murray-Bruce, a business magnate and a former senator wrote via his Twitter handle, questioning why such a decision was made so hurriedly.
“I thought its universal knowledge that decisions or policies regarding finance or the economy should never be hasty? Crypto,” Murray-Bruce queried.
Some crypto pundits also believe the approach taken by the CBN was rather discouraging to the growing industry.
Buttressing such sentiments is Chimezie Chuta, Founder/Coordinator, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, in an exclusive interview with Nairametics where he revealed his disappointment, stating the effect the CBN’s directive could have on Africa’s largest economy
READ: How social media reacted to the CBN crypto ban
Chuta said, “Thousands of young Nigerians are currently earning a decent living to put themselves through school via crypto trading. Many are sustaining their families and loved ones via crypto trading. What about the thousands of new businesses and jobs created by crypto innovation? What about the revenue that is flowing into the country as a result of the huge volume of trades being carried out on major exchanges?
Buchi Okoro, CEO and Co-founder of Quidax, Nigeria’s largest crypto exchange had this to say; “CBN’s letter was like getting a spanking from your parents for good behavior. But out of respect you take it in stride and keep working harder.”
The recent CBN directive has already strengthened fears among a growing number of Nigerian users that include millennial and small business operators that use such digital assets for payments and hedge against fiat inflation.
READ: Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Rume Ophi, Partner and Brand Strategist, Vorem Nigeria spoke on the effect such a directive will have on a significant number of Nigerians, particularly those new to cryptocurrency. He said;
“Newbies are going to be scared of losing their funds because they feel bitcoin and other cryptos can be destroyed by government, which is not possible. Those that have invested in exchange platforms will feel terrible with such hostile directive, thereby preventing them from serving their customers.”
Adding more weight on the matter is Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, whom via his Twitter handle advised fiscal stakeholders to not tightening Africa’s largest economy amid Nigeria’s high youth unemployment;
“We Need to Open Up Our Economy, Not Close It.
“The number one challenge facing Nigeria is youth unemployment. In fact, it is not a challenge, it is an emergency. It affects our economy and is exacerbating insecurity in the nation.”
Corroborating on such bias, Adebayo Juwon, African Lead at a leading crypto exchange FTX said;
“The stiffness of the Nigerian government on crypto adoption has impacts on the growing industry of digital payment, but this is good for innovation, isn’t it? Decentralization of finance has endless possibilities; therefore, it is only rational for the government to get involved when they can. Innovation can’t be stopped; it can only be delayed.
“It is important to clarify that CBN didn’t ban crypto in Nigeria; they simply asked Nigerian financial institutions not to process crypto payments pending regulation.”
READ: Binance, Quidax, Buycoins Africa, Bundle obey CBN’s crypto ban
It’s critical to note that the CBN’s circular does not criminalize crypto, and it’s within the apex bank’s statutory powers to protect Nigeria’s financial system, however, some crypto experts are of the opinion that such exclusion to its financial ecosystem will put Nigeria at a huge disadvantage in the Fintech space.
According to some media sources seen by Nairametrics, CBN was earlier warned by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), on the activities of criminals using crypto assets to bring into the country hundreds of millions of US Dollars illegally obtained from emerged markets.
However, data retrieved from Chainalysis revealed that the percentage of illicit crypto activity associated with scams isn’t as high in Africa as in other regions around the world. Illicit cryptocurrency activity accounted for just 2% of the region’s roughly $16 billion trading volume from July 2019 to June 2020. Scams accounted for 55% of this low-level illicit activity.
READ: Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban: A legal analysis
To justify its directive, the CBN issued a statement insisting that these cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
Elelu-Bashir Mohammed, Nigeria’s Community Manager at Crypto.com in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics gave valuable suggestions on what the Nigerian crypto community expects from the Nigerian apex bank;
“I believe it’s time for the Nigerian government to start looking at ways Nigeria can benefit from the robust tech blockchain is offering such as voting mechanisms, IOT, supply chain, etc. The CBN should also invite the necessary stakeholders in the crypto and blockchain space and create a regulatory framework for financial institutions willing to extend their services to crypto-related businesses,” Mohammed said.
In addition, Juwon laid bare his thoughts on why Nigerian monetary stakeholders shouldn’t see Crypto as a threat to the current financial system, but rather embrace the ever-changing financial instrument as seen in emerged markets;
“The tech/crypto community in several countries receives tremendous support from their government. Blockchain Council reported that Australia, China, Dubai among other developed nations is making precise moves towards the adoption of blockchain and accepting crypto payment. According to Forbes, payments giant PayPal will allow its 346 million users to buy and spend bitcoin and a handful of other major cryptocurrencies,” Juwon said.
Rotimi Ogunwede, the Chief Marketing Officer of Patricia, a fast-growing crypto payment company, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, explained viable options Nigerians would have to go through to process their crypto transactions amid the regulatory restrictions in play;
“The new CBN policy will only encourage P2P trades which are even more unregulated unlike what Patricia has where we have KYC done on all users to ascertain their identity before any trade or exchange happens. We even go as far as linking users’ accounts to their individual BVN, to ensure transparency,” Ogunwede said.
Bottom Line
Financial experts further conclude such a move made by the financial regulator will distort the dynamics of the Crypto market in Africa, on the bias that Nigeria is a key player in the Crypto-verse and home to many leading Crypto service providers providing employment and synergy in Nigeria’s Fintech space.
With that said, the CBN’s recent directive on crypto dealings makes it imperative for the Nigerian Crypto community and financial regulators to seek a unifying approach that would be beneficial for Nigeria’s economy by increasingly educating both the regulators and the public on the leverage it brings to Africa’s largest economy.
