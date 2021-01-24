Why Bitcoin could triple in value annually

The leader of the biggest traded business intelligence firm, Michael Saylor recently disclosed why he believes the flagship crypto-asset, Bitcoin, could triple in value yearly.

In a Stansberry Research interview, Saylor explained Bitcoin is monetary energy that will attract lots of money;

“In a monetary expansion environment where I crank the monetary inflation rate up by 15%, that $300 trillion has got to find a store of value that’s not a fiat derivative.

“That means that Bitcoin is going to keep growing and its monetary force is going to keep growing and it’s probably going to grow 200% a year until it has demonetized gold, silver, sovereign debt, bond indexes, stock indexes, every source of monetary energy which is just a store of value for someone that doesn’t want to lose their purchasing power and needs a scarce asset, ” Saylor said.

Another key macro supporting the bullish bias of Micheal Saylor is data showing the number of addresses holding 1,000 BTC just reached a new all-time high of 2,446.

Over the last 21 days, 141 new whale addresses with over 1k BTC were created, suggesting large entities are expecting a significant price rise for Bitcoin in the near future.

The number of addresses holding 1,000 BTC just reached a new all time high of 2,446. Over the last 21 days, 141 new whale address with over 1k BTC were created, suggesting large entities are expecting a significant price rise for #Bitcoin in the near future. Chart: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/D6vMXBLugy — Bloqport (@Bloqport) January 21, 2021

Some days ago, MicroStrategy purchased approximately 314 bitcoins for $10.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $31,808 per bitcoin, showing they hold approximately 70,784 Bitcoin, and thereby making the flagship crypto-asset scarce.