100 Crypto wallets have at least 10,000 Bitcoins

The number of entities owning more than 10,000 Bitcoins has just reached 100 amid the recent high volatility in play in the Bitcoin market, as some institutional investors adjust their portfolios.

What you should know: Recent data retrieved from Glassnode reveal that “Bitcoin Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just went above 100. Current value: 100″

Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of such investors in the flagship crypto market.

However, it’s key to observe that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, and that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $35,162.34 with a daily trading volume of $116 billion. Bitcoin is down 2.51% for the day. It presently has a market value of $654 billion.

It has a circulating supply of 18,597,987 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coin.

Also, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is certainly attracting new entrants into its crypto-verse.

This is as the number of unique entities appearing for the first time in BTC’s blockchain network is surging amid high volatility coming to play.

Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,537,411

A previous all-time high of 33,534,040 was observed on 11 January, 2021.

Metric description: The number of unique addresses holding a positive (non-zero) amount of Bitcoins