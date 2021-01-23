Cryptocurrency
94% of Bitcoin investors are making money
Microstrategy bought 314 more Bitcoin valued at $10 million, momentarily pushing prices above $32,000.
Bitcoin investors have reasons to be excited amid a significant amount of volatility prevailing at the flagship crypto market.
The number of Bitcoin holders in profit is about 94% as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed.
Bitcoin Percent Addresses in Profit (1w MA) just reached a 1-month low of 93.851%.
Bitcoin Percent Addresses in Profit (1w MA) just reached a 1-month low of 93.851%.


Metric description; The percentage of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price. “Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address.
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at$32,640.90 with a daily trading volume of $63.8 billion. Bitcoin is up 5.03% for the day.
What this means: Sequel to such metric stated above, the turnaround for investors in profit occurred some hours ago when Bitcoin dropped to $28,950 — a key level when it comes to support from large pocket investors and only its second dip below $30,000 in 2021, as a leading bitcoin investor, Microstrategy bought 314 more Bitcoin valued at $10 million, momentarily pushing prices above $32,000.
Microstrategy just bought 314 more #Bitcoin for $10M.@michael_saylor bought the dip.
— Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentBitcoin) January 22, 2021
Chainalysis researchers explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:
“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity.”
Consequently, amid the impressive metric showing a lot of Bitcoin wallets in profits, Jesse Cohen, a senior crypto analyst, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in 2021.
“I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
Bitcoin posts biggest daily drop since market crash of March 2020
Some crypto experts anticipate such losses are coming from widespread profit-taking by U.S. and European investors.
The flagship crypto, Bitcoin, suffered massive losses in the early hours of Friday, as almost all the gains recorded in 2021 vanished into thin air, thus posting its largest daily drop since the market crash of March 2020.
- Some crypto experts posit that such losses are coming from widespread profit-taking by U.S. and European investors, and that worries about extra regulation has driven the crypto asset toward a weekly loss of more than 25%.
- Top-rated crypto assets like Ethereum plunged by almost 16%, while Chainlink also recorded double-digit percentage losses.
Also weighing on prevailing market conditions seen across the crypto-verse, data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, reveal bitcoin $BTC Supply in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 3-month low of 16,899,766.137 BTC.
The previous 3-month low of 16,903,691.779 BTC was observed on 11 December, 2020
Bitcoin $BTC Supply in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 3-month low of 16,899,766.137 BTC.
Previous 3-month low of 16,903,691.779 BTC was observed on 11 December 2020


However, as it gained more than 300% in 2020, many crypto experts wonder if BTC can continue such rally this year.
Investors get burnt, lose $1.6 billion in crypto within a day
The prevailing market condition at the crypto market led to heavy losses of global investors’ funds, when roughly $1.6 billion worth of crypto positions evaporated into thin air within a day.
The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Bybt, showed that such occurred before the flagship crypto dipped from $34,300 to around $29,700 at press time.
For the day, about 192,005 crypto traders got liquidated.
The global crypto market value at press time was around $842.75B, a 16.40% decrease over the previous day.
- Total crypto market volume for the day stood at $169 billion, which makes a 12.17% increase.
- Total volume in DeFi is currently $14.53 billion, 8.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $140.71B, which is 83.36% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- The flagship crypto traded at $29,196.15.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 64.77%, an increase of 0.16% over the day
What this means: Record sell-offs have pushed Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains below 1%. The record sell-off in the crypto market is likely due to widespread profit-taking by U.S. and European investors.
Some days ago, the leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto assets, and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”
Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Former Real Madrid Striker, David Barral has become the first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin.
Former Real Madrid striker, David Barral, makes transfer history as he became the first-ever professional player to be bought solely with virtual currency, Bitcoin.
Spanish third division side, DUX Internacional de Madrid, simply known as Inter Madrid, has officially signed the 37-year-old after teaming up with their new sponsors, Criptan that deals in cryptocurrency, The SUN reports.
Inter Madrid who are part of DUX gaming, eSports club owned by footballers Borja Iglesias and Real Madrid star, Thibaut Courtois, is yet to disclose the total value of the deal.
The Segunda Division B club went to Twitter to welcome their new signing and thank their sponsor.
“David Barral new player of DUX Internacional de Madrid, welcome to the infinite club! He becomes the first signing in history in cryptocurrencies. Thanks to Criptan, our new sponsor, for making it possible,” the club tweeted.
The 37-year-old, who made over 50 appearances playing in the Real Madrid reserve side, expressed his delight at his latest move. Barral has also played for Spanish La Liga clubs Sporting Gijon, Levante, and Racing Santander.
“Glad to join the project of @interdemadrid with eager ambition and responsibility to continue competing and achieve important challenges in my sports career,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.
What you should know
- A similar deal was when a Harunustaspor, Turkish amateur side, paid 0.0524 Bitcoin (£385) plus 2,500 Turkish Lira in cash (£841) for Omer Faruk Kıroğlu in 2018.
- Back in December, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung became the first high-profile athlete in the United States to be paid in bitcoin.
- Similarly, the Mark Cuban-owned Dallas Mavericks became the second NBA franchise to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for both game tickets and merchandise.