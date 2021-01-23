Business
NPA launches Electronic Truck call-up system
NPA has launched an electronic truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the ports.
The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, announced the launch of Eto, an Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.
The NPA announced this in a social media statement on Friday.
” All trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app. The Eto app will be responsible for the scheduling, entry & exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from 27th Feb. 2021,” it said.
The NPA urged all truck drivers and owners to download the app or sign up for the system online at eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them to register accordingly.
“The management of the Authority solicits the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the project, which will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads,” it further stated.
NPA added that refusal to comply with the implantation of Eto will result in denial of access into the ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license.
What you should know
- Recall the Federal Government revealed that the perennial traffic in Apapa and its environs is expected to end within the first quarter of 2021.
- The Lagos State Government on December 2020 moved to take over from the Presidential Taskforce on Port Decongestion and create a new operational template for the taskforce.
- By December 2020 The haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
- Nairametrics reported that President Buhari approved the reappointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for another term of 5 years.
Business
Steps to take to get your NIN
Getting your national identification number is free and would not take you a lot of time if you follow the right steps.
You cannot fully claim to be a citizen of a country if you don’t have a means of identification. There are several means of identification for Nigerians like the international passport, voter’s card, or driver’s license. Still, the most recognized and widely accepted means of identification is the National Identity Card which carries a unique number.
Your national identification number is required for almost anything you do in Nigeria these days, including opening a bank account and get a sim card. Getting your national identification number is free and would not take you a lot of time if you follow the right steps. There are three types of enrolment processes:
1. Self Service:
In this case, you walk into an enrollment centre and apply by yourself. All you have to do is feel an enrollment form, submit it to the officer available and do your biometrics, after which your NIN would be given to you.
2. Assisted Service:
For the assisted service, you walk in and get assistance from a support officer who helps you fill your form correctly and make sure your application is submitted. This service is mostly for people that can neither read nor write. It makes the process easier for them and helps to avoid time wastage.
3. Mobile Service:
You also have the option of walking into a mobile enrollment centre in your neighbourhood, and either do a self or assisted service. Check online for the mobile enrollment centres close to you.
To get your unique national identification number, there are some steps you have to take. They include;
Step 1: Walk into the nearest NIMC enrolment centre with the required documents (any means of identification and your BVN if you have one). Make sure you have not enrolled before, if you have, go along with your old national identification number.
Step 2: Get and fill the enrollment form providing all the required information.
Step 3: Submit the filled form to the enrollment officer, who then inputs your details into the online enrollment application.
Step 4: Verify and confirm the enrolment data on the system to avoid mistakes.
Step 5: Capture your headshot photo, fingerprints and signature
Step 6: Give the enrolment officer your supporting documents to scan
Step 7: Your enrolment is acknowledged, and two slips are generated for you. The first slip should be a transaction slip and the second slip should be a NIN slip indicating completion of enrolment.
The federal government recently made it mandatory for all Nigerians to link their NIN with their sim, so it is essential for you to get your NIN if you don’t have one. Getting your NIN should not be difficult if you have the required documents and follow the steps stated above.
Business
FG commences NIN enrollment for foreign diplomats
The NIMC has announced that it has started the enrolment of NIN for foreign diplomats in Nigeria.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced that it has started the enrolment of NIN for foreign diplomats in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the NIMC in a statement on Friday.
“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other need, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja,” the agency said.
The enrolment of diplomats started on Monday, 18th January 2021.
NIMC assured Nigerians that it would ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier that the Federal Government on Sunday announced the mandatory National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment for foreign diplomats in the country.
Business
FG gives reasons for sale of government assets to fund 2021 budget
The Minister of Finance has disclosed that the FG wants to sell some of its assets to fund the 2021 Budget.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has explained that the Federal Government wants to sell some of its assets to fund the 2021 Budget because they are currently moribund and provide little or no value in their current state.
This is as she also said that the plan by the government to sell public assets will be of benefit to Nigerians and help boost the economy.
Her reaction follows the public outcry against the move by the Federal Government to sell some of their dead assets to partly fund the 2021 Budget due to a revenue shortfall.
This disclosure was made by Ahmed, during an interview on a monitored Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Friday, January 22, 2021.
What the Minister of Budget and National Planning is saying
She said, “There are some government assets that are dead that can be sold to the private sector to be reactivated and put to use for the benefit of Nigerians.
“So we are looking at different – and I am a member of the National Council on Privatisation – we are looking at different categories of government assets that government has not been able to manage, that are lying down and in some cases even completely rundown, to cede them off to the private sector.’’
Ahmed said, “The intention is not just funding the budget, it is to reactivate these assets and hand it over and have them bring contributions to the growth in the economy.”
”In the last week of December, we had a meeting of the National Council on Privatisation where we approved the annual work plan, the 2021 work plan, for that Bureau of Public Enterprises.
“And I guess it is in this first quarter that the BPE will now be engaging the Senate committee and other committees they work with to say this is our work plan for the year.
‘’The critical issue we need to look at, is ‘What assets are we selling?’ Some assets are already liabilities, so what are we keeping them for? That is my humble opinion,” the lawmaker added. “You have to tell us which assets we are looking at, ‘’ she added
What you should know
- There has been a lot of public outcry and criticisms against the Federal Government’s plan to sell some dead public assets to partly fund the N13.58 trillion 2021 budget.
- In a statement on Sunday, civil society group SERAP had asked the National Assembly to stop the federal government from selling public assets to fund the 2021 budget and suggested that government should rather look to identify areas in the budget to cut, such as salaries and allowances for public officials.
- However, on the flip side, a Federal lawmaker from Osun State, Wole Oke, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, defended the federal government’s plan to sell public assets to fund the budgets.
- He said some of those assets that are to be sold are already liabilities to the government.
- He pointed out that the issue of the sale of assets is not new and said that even in the previous budgets, there have always been other sources of revenue and the sales of assets is one of such. He, however, stressed that the government must be transparent throughout the process.