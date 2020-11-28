Business
FG says Apapa traffic will end by first quarter 2021
The FG has assured Nigerians that the gridlock in Apapa will soon be a thing of the past by the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, on Friday, November 27, 2020, when he received the National Advisory Committee set up by the presidency on African Continental Free Trade Area at the council’s head office in Lagos.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bello said that the council has put in motion, machinery to put an end to the perennial gridlock that has brought to a halt, business and socio-economic activities in that axis.
He also said that the sorting out of the gridlock and other issues in the ports and along that corridor would ensure the utilization of the benefits in the AfCFTA to the country.
The NSC boss said, “We have a deficit on infrastructure, issues in rail, road, connectivity between our ports and the hinterland and elsewhere in Africa. I am an optimistic person and that is why I want to say that by March, the first quarter of 2021, the gridlock in Apapa will disappear.’’
“This is because we are approaching it in a scientific angle, first we have to make the ports digital and contactless, no need to go to the port to make the payment or other transaction, all these will be online,’’ he said.
Bello promised the Nigerian Ports Authority would deploy electronic call-up system to manage traffic, customs on e-customs, provisions of scanners.
What you should know
Apapa which is a commercial/industrial hub in Lagos and most importantly has the largest seaports in the country, has been under intense gridlock as all entry/exit points leading into and out of the area are under lockdown due to construction work, which is at different levels of completion, around that corridor.
In order to restore sanity on the Apapa axis, following the total collapse of law and order due to indiscriminate parking of heavy articulated vehicles, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a Presidential Taskforce headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Comrade Kayode Opeifa as Vice Chairman.
The Presidential Taskforce restored some level of normalcy on the axis with the disappearance of trucks and tankers on the bridges and roads on Ikorodu road, Iganmu road, Eko Bridge and other axis leading to Apapa.
However, there have been serious concerns among stakeholders and residents in the area over the ability of Lagos state government to sustain normalcy following the withdrawal of the presidential task force.
Exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for CBN empowerment options
A portal to enable Exited N-Power beneficiaries apply for CBN empowerment options has been launched by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.
The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has launched a portal enabling exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for CBN empowerment options.
This was disclosed by the Ministry in a social media statement on Friday evening.
Nigeria’s University lecturers union, ASUU, calls off 8-month strike
ASUU called off its eight-month long strike that has grounded academic activities in the public universities.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called off its eight-month-long strike that has grounded academic activities in the public universities. The union took the decision after it agreed to accept government’s total payment of N70 billion.
The was disclosed by ASUU via its Twitter handle on Friday after its meeting with the Federal Government’s team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.
It tweeted, “The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has shifted ground on FG’s offer. The Union insisted that payment of outstanding salaries must not be done as through the IPPIS platform as promised, if strike would be suspended.”
This is a developing story….
Terrorism: Nigeria records 39.1% reduction in deaths – GTI Report
Nigeria has recorded a 39.1% reduction in terror-related deaths, according to the 2020 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report.
The 2020 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), based in the United States, indicates that terrorism incidents in Nigeria fell by 27% in 2019.
This represents the lowest level of terrorism in Nigeria since 2011, with terrorism deaths in Nigeria reduced to 1,245 last year – a 39.1% dip from the 2,043 deaths recorded in 2018.
Despite the overall decline in terrorism in Nigeria last year, the country is still ranked as the third most impacted country in the world by terrorism, a position it has maintained for five consecutive years since 2015.
According to the latest annual GTI report, Afghanistan and Iraq are respectively the first and second most affected countries by terrorism.
Highlights of the report
- The decline in both terrorism incidents and deaths in Nigeria is attributed to a significant reduction in violence by armed Fulani herdsmen.
- The armed herdsmen are being held accountable for majority of terror-related deaths in 2018, with the latest GTI report showing a 72% decline in fatalities attributed to the herdsmen last year.
- Terror-related deaths and incidents attributed to Boko Haram in Nigeria increased by 25% and 30% respectively from the prior year.
- Over the past year, Boko Haram increased attacks on military targets, with deaths rising from 26 in 2018 to 148 in 2019.
- Globally, deaths from terrorism fell in 2019 to 13,826. This represents a 15% dip from the previous year and the fifth consecutive year of decline since peaking in 2014.
- Conflict remains the primary driver of terrorism, with over 96% of deaths from terrorism in 2019 occurring in countries that are already in conflict.
What you should know
- GTI report is published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) based in the United States.
- The GTI report, now in its eighth year, ranks 135 countries according to how they are impacted by terrorism. The indicators used by the GTI include the number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries and property damage.
- Boko Haram, the deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria ranks second in the world, behind the Taliban in Afghanistan.
- There are 63 countries in 2019 that recorded at least one death from a terrorist attack and 17 countries that recorded over 100 deaths from terrorism. However, only Afghanistan and Nigeria recorded over 1,000 deaths and both countries had significant reductions in the number of people killed in 2019.
- Globally, the report estimates the economic impact of violence, including military, homicide, incarceration and terrorism to be $14.5 trillion in 2019. This is the equivalent of 10.6% of global GDP. The global economic impact of terrorism alone was estimated to be $26.4 billion last year.
- There are emerging new threats of politically-induced terrorism in North America, Western Europe, and Oceania, though with minimal fatalities.
