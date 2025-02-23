The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has announced that the Kaduna dry port processed and cleared over 500 containers of goods within the last three months.

Buba Danjuma, Director of the Kaduna Port Office, confirmed this on Saturday while addressing journalists after a maritime industry sensitisation at the ongoing 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Danjuma highlighted that the Kaduna dry port serves as a crucial hub for trade, officially recognised as both a port of origin and destination for cargo.

This status, he noted, enables the port to facilitate exports and imports from Kaduna to destinations worldwide, enhancing trade access and contributing to regional economic growth.

More insight

He also emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to improving railway operations, which would significantly boost dry port activities and increase cargo capacity.

According to Danjuma, enhanced railway operations would reduce logistics costs, making the transportation of local goods between Lagos and Kaduna more seamless.

He projected that container deliveries in Kaduna could exceed 1,000 within the same period once railway improvements are fully implemented.

Danjuma noted that high logistics costs remain a significant barrier to business, but improved railway services would provide a cost-effective alternative, promoting more efficient cargo movement.

During the sensitisation session at the trade fair, Danjuma explained that the NSC is dedicated to promoting the maritime industry and ensuring a conducive business environment for all stakeholders.

He noted that the NSC has been establishing dry ports in inland areas without direct sea access, thereby stimulating trade and supporting regional economic growth.

The Council is also working on setting up more dry ports nationwide to offer an alternative to traditional seaports, easing congestion and facilitating faster cargo delivery.

Danjuma further revealed that the NSC has established Border Information Centres at strategic locations, including Idi Roko, Jibia, and Illela. These centres provide essential information and support to shippers, helping them navigate international trade complexities.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), affirmed plans to maximize freight operations from Apapa Port in Lagos to the Kaduna Inland Dry Port by the second quarter of 2025.

He noted that while logistical operations are in place, certain non-logistical issues need to be addressed to ensure the seamless movement of goods via both narrow and standard gauge rail lines.

Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence that the necessary adjustments would be made to meet the target.

In a broader effort to improve freight connectivity between the southwestern seaports and inland regions, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved a $45.3 million contract for a feasibility study and engineering design of a new rail corridor.

The proposed railway will link Badagry Deep Sea Port, Tin Can Seaport, Apapa Seaport, and Lekki Seaport to the national rail network.

The planned alignment will extend from Badagry Deep Sea Port through Tin Can, Apapa, and Lekki Seaports, reaching Ijebu-Ode and Kajola, where it will integrate with the Lagos-Kano-Maradi Railway Modernization Project.

This initiative aims to enhance freight transport, facilitate trade, and drive economic growth across the country.