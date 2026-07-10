Lagos partners Chinese-led consortium to expand potable water access

The Lagos State Government has partnered with a Chinese-led consortium to expand access to potable water across the state through the development of critical water infrastructure.

The Lagos State Government has partnered with a Chinese-led consortium to expand access to potable water across the state through the development of critical water infrastructure.

The partnership follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and Naston Engineering Nigeria Limited on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to commence the scoping and definition of key components of the state’s water infrastructure development.

According to a statement on the Lagos State Government website, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, described the agreement as a major step towards strengthening Lagos’ water supply infrastructure, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing sustainable, safe and reliable potable water for its growing population.

What they are saying

Wahab said the one-year MoU provides a collaborative framework for the development of two strategic project lots that will form the foundation for the next phase of water infrastructure expansion in the state.

“Under the agreement, the first Project Lot will focus on the installation of a water transmission pipeline beneath the Lagos Lagoon into the Lekki Concession Area”.

“While the second project lot will define downstream distribution activities including metering and last-mile connections within the concession area.”

“At the end of the engagement, the State is expected to receive a comprehensive technical report and implementation framework that will guide the execution of the projects and facilitate the preparation of a concession agreement between the Lagos State Government and the consortium.”

The commissioner noted that the engagement is expected to provide the technical and commercial framework needed to move the projects into the implementation stage.

More insight

Speaking on behalf of Naston Engineering Nigeria Limited, the Managing Director, Mr. Kole Funsho, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for the confidence reposed in the consortium and described the signing of the MoU as the beginning of a process that would culminate in the delivery of a robust and bankable water infrastructure project.

Funsho said the agreement clearly defines the scope of the proposed concession and affirmed the consortium’s commitment to delivering the required technical studies within the stipulated timeframe, or even ahead of schedule.

He disclosed that the consortium would prepare detailed engineering designs, project cost estimates and tariff structures required to support the final concession agreement with the Lagos State Government.

According to him, successful execution of the assignment will require close collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and other relevant government agencies to obtain critical drainage and infrastructure data needed to properly align the proposed transmission pipelines without disrupting existing roads, drainage systems and other public infrastructure.

Funsho expressed optimism that the partnership would pave the way for the successful implementation of the projects and significantly improve potable water supply to residents across Lagos State.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had in January 2025 announced plans to provide pipe-borne water to the majority of households in the state by 2027.

Tokunbo Wahab expressed optimism about progress at the Adiyan Phase 2 project, which is designed to produce 70 million gallons of water per day upon completion.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had decided that we must solve the water problem. To solve the water problem, we had to come to Adiyan 2 which is a 70 million gallons per day project and the biggest.”

“With 70 million gallons and then we have Iju with Adiyan 1 alongside micro and mini water works, majority of Lagos houses and homes will have pipe borne water which is our target and we are looking at sometime in 2027.”

Wahab emphasised that the Adiyan Phase 2 project remains central to the Lagos State Government’s strategy to address the state’s water supply challenges and expand access to potable water.