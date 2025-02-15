The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to maximizing freight operations from Lagos to the Kaduna Inland Dry Port, aiming for full capacity utilization by the second quarter of 2025.

This development was revealed in a video clip shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of NRC on Saturday, featuring news coverage by AIT News Channel.

Dr. Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of the NRC, stated in the video that while logistical operations are in place, some non-logistical issues need to be addressed to ensure the seamless movement of goods via both narrow and standard gauge rail lines.

He expressed confidence that the necessary adjustments would be made to meet the target.

“There are little issues which are not related to logistics that needed to be cleared out. However, bearing all circumstances, we are determined that the Nigerian Railway Corporation will ensure that the movement of goods along both narrow and standard rail lines is at maximum. So, we are committed to ensuring that the movement of goods from Lagos to this Dry Port is achieved somewhere at the beginning of the second quarter,” Opeifa said.

He added, “We believe that all other issues related to other agencies of government would have been resolved and working with them should be able to ramp up, not to 70% but to 100%”

Omotayo Dada, Managing Director of Inland Containers Nigeria Limited, also featured in the video, expressed optimism that within a few quarters, productivity at the Kaduna Inland Dry Port would increase significantly.

“We are optimistic that within a couple of quarters, before the year runs out, productivity would even increase by about 70%,” Dada noted.

What you should know

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port, commissioned in 2018, was established as a major logistics hub for exports, particularly agricultural products. However, it has been operating below capacity, handling fewer containers than initially expected.

Over the years, container movement between Apapa Port and the Kaduna Inland Dry Port has been intermittently suspended for various reasons. Notably, in September 2020, operations were halted due to the rehabilitation of railway tracks, disrupting freight transport. This suspension remained in place for over a year before being lifted in October 2021.

In a broader effort to improve freight connectivity between the southwestern seaports and inland regions, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved a $45.3 million contract for a feasibility study and engineering design of a new rail corridor.

This proposed railway will link Badagry Deep Sea Port, Tin Can Seaport, Apapa Seaport, and Lekki Seaport to the national rail network.

The planned alignment will extend from Badagry Deep Sea Port through Tin Can, Apapa, and Lekki Seaports, reaching Ijebu-Ode and Kajola, where it will integrate with the Lagos-Kano-Maradi Railway Modernization Project.

This initiative aims to enhance freight transport, facilitate trade, and drive economic growth across the country.