The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a $45.3 million contract for the feasibility study and engineering design of a rail route linking four seaports in Nigeria’s western region—Badagry Deep Sea Port, Tin Can Seaport, Apapa Seaport, and Lekki Seaport—to the hinterlands.

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali disclosed this on Tuesday during the Global Business Report on Arise News, where a clip of his remarks was aired.

Nairametrics obtained the information from the broadcast, noting that the approval was granted during the FEC meeting on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Alkali explained that the proposed rail alignment will run from Badagry Deep Sea Port to Tin Can Seaport, Apapa Seaport, Lekki Seaport, Ijebu-Ode, and Kajola, where it will connect to the Lagos-Kano-Maradi Railway Modernization Project. The goal, he said, is to integrate the western seaports into the national rail network to boost freight movement and economic growth.

“The Federal Executive Council has granted approval for detailed feasibility studies and the engineering design of a proposed route alignment from Badagry Deep Sea Port to Tin Can Seaport, from Tin Can to Apapa Seaport, from Apapa Seaport to Lekki Seaport, and then to Ijebu-Ode and Kajola. At Kajola, it will connect to the Lagos-Kano-Maradi Railway Modernization Project.

“The goal is to link the western ports to hinterland cities,” Alkali stated.

He added, “The contract was awarded at a cost of $45.3 million.”

The minister highlighted that, currently, only Apapa Port is connected to the rail network, with a standard gauge track inside the APMT Terminal used for freight movement between Lagos and Ibadan. A rehabilitated narrow-gauge railway is also operational for cargo transportation from Lagos to Kano.

He further emphasized that linking all four western seaports to the hinterlands would significantly contribute to GDP growth and stimulate economic activity.

What you should know

The Federal Government flagged off the first cargo movement on the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor in September 2023, addressing concerns over the underutilization of the standard gauge railway two years after its commissioning.

During his first official tour of the corridor on September 12, 2023, the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, inaugurated the cargo service at Apapa before traveling to Ibadan via the 157-kilometer rail line.

In October 2024, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) awarded a three-year freight service license to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to operate on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway until October 2027. The initiative aims to improve rail freight efficiency, reduce road congestion, and lower transport costs.

The licensing of CCECC marked a milestone for Nigeria’s rail sector, making it the first company authorized to operate standard-gauge rail freight services in the country.

Freight services on the rehabilitated Lagos-Kano narrow gauge railway were relaunched on June 6, 2024. Before the official resumption, a trial run successfully transported multiple 40ft import containers from Apapa Port in Lagos to Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano within a few days.