Why the CBN wielded the big stick on cryptocurrency transactions
The CBN is said to have been warned by the FBI on the activities of fraudsters using cryptos to illegally bring in funds into the country.
The reasons the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to ban trading on cryptocurrency in the country seems to be getting clearer.
The apex bank had warned local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments in cryptocurrency exchanges.
According to a report from Thisday, the Federal Government and the CBN were warned by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from US and other western economies into the country.
Their activities were said to have particularly targeted at Covid-19 stimulus packages designed to cushion the impact of lockdown measures on businesses and working families in these countries.
The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, had, last week Wednesday said that trading in bitcoin had led to some reprehensible activities, which includes money laundering.
Lagarde, in an interview at a Reuters online event, said of bitcoin, “It’s a highly speculative asset that has led to some reprehensible activity, including money laundering, and any loopholes need to be closed. There has to be regulation. This has to be applied and agreed upon at a global level because if there is an escape that escape will be used.’’
What the investigation is saying
The report from Thisday says that FBI had discovered that fraudsters from Nigeria, popularly known as yahoo boys, took control of large chunk of funds released as stimulus in the wake of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has put many Americans out of jobs.
The fraudsters had been sending millions of dollars to Nigeria through cryptocurrencies in order to avoid any form of detection, thereby making it difficult for authorities in both US and Nigeria to trace such illicit funds.
The CBN decided to effect the ban on cryptocurrency trading before such funds will be used to destabilize the Nigerian economy. This is as Nigeria is said to have become the second country in the world with the biggest cryptocurrency transactions in the last 6 months.
Reports from highly placed sources within the presidency revealed that these fraudsters remitted between $200 and $300 million to Nigeria every week, using cryptocurrencies, just as intelligence reports indicated that kidnappers had switched to bitcoin for ransom payments, making it increasingly difficult to trace.
This compounded by FBI investigations which showed that Nigeria did not have the underlining economic base to justify such huge inflow of funds on a weekly basis.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the CBN on Friday warned the Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and other Financial Institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
- The apex bank directed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
- This latest directive is coming after the CBN had in 2018 stated that cryptocurrencies are not a legal tender and as such are illegal.
- The CBN action has provoked some reactions from Nigerians, many of whom have faulted the apex bank’s directive, saying that there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions and that it runs contrary to the present administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
- They said this will discourage investment in Nigeria, especially in a fintech startup as it could be reversed at any time.
- Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a statement, advised the CBN to reverse the decision, arguing that the country couldn’t close her economy at this time as this is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria.
A cryptocurrency (or crypto) is a digital unregulated currency that could be used to buy goods and services but uses an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions.
Much of the interest in the currency, not backed by any government, is to trade for profit, with speculators at times driving prices skyward.
Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Atiku has called on the FG to revisit the recent policy banning the transaction of cryptos in Nigeria’s financial institutions.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that the plan to prohibit cryptocurrency transactions by the CBN will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria.
Atiku disclosed this in a social media statement on Saturday afternoon titled, “We Need To Open Up Our Economy, Not Close It.”
“The number one challenge facing Nigeria is youth unemployment. In fact, it is not a challenge, it is an emergency. It affects our economy and is exacerbating insecurity in the nation,” Atiku said.
READ: Cryptos likely to gain at least 1000% very soon
Atiku urged that Nigeria needs jobs as the economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels, citing the NBS report that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low, having plummeted from $23.9 billion in 2019 to just $9.68 billion in 2020.
He added that introducing policies like the prohibition of crypto during this period will also restrict more capital inflows, and he calls for regulation of the industry, not prohibition, citing that “there is already immense economic pressure on our youths.”
“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure and the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.
“This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.
“It is possible to regulate the sub-sector and prevent any abuse that may be damaging to national security. That may be a better option, than an outright shutdown,” he urged.
Atiku urged that the FG must create jobs and expand the economy and reduce bottlenecks towards investments.
READ: Recession: Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs – Atiku
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
- In a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned and reminded local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
Lagos State launches Joint Revenue Committee for efficient tax administration
Governor Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated the state’s Joint Revenue Committee to efficiently manage tax administration.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the inauguration of a seven-member State Joint Revenue Committee (SJRC) to implement decisions on the state’s Joint Tax Board and make tax administration more efficient.
This was disclosed by the Governor on Friday, as he urged the board to streamline all state revenue sources.
The seven-member committee would be lead by Mr Ayodele Subair, Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).
“I want to charge all of you that the assurance you have given us today is a demonstration that our revenues will be in good hands,” Sanwo-Olu said.
“You will help us to resolve all the bottlenecks that we have and ensure that all our revenue streams, at state and local governments, become seamless.
“You will bring about policies and ideas that will ensure that we can continue to remain relevant as the number one IGR state in the nation.
“I commend and thank you for agreeing to serve our state at this point in time,’’ he added.
The Committee members also include Council leader of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs Omolola Essien; Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide; Mr Akinkunmi Alaja-Browne, Mr Alade Seyifemi, Mr Razaak Amodu and Dr Olusegun Wright.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Lagos States dwarfed other states to the top spot with an IGR of N204.51 billion between January and June 2020, accounting for 33.4% of the total states’ revenue during the period.
- The Lagos State Government announced last month that it projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
National Housing Fund: FG inaugurates scheme’s first estate in Lagos
The FG has inaugurated its first estate under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Loan Scheme in Lagos.
The Federal Government has launched its first estate under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Loan Scheme in Lagos and handed over keys to the beneficiaries of the programme.
This was disclosed by Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), during the inauguration of the Silvercrest Oakwood Estate in Lekki, on Friday.
The MD disclosed that the estate contains 38 units of 3-4 bedroom apartments and would be the first of its kind in Lagos under the Housing scheme.
READ: Thinking Of Getting A Mortgage In Nigeria? 10 Important Things You Must Know
He urged income-earning Nigerians to make six months contributions to the National Housing Fund (NHF) to qualify for a mortgage as large as N15 million with just a 6% interest rate.
“The problem is that a lot of people do not know that this kind of interest rate exists, you can only get it in Europe,” he said.
“My advice to Lagos residents is that you don’t have to have that money in bulk, look for your primary institution like the foremost primary institution on housing, FHA Mortgage Bank.
“They will listen to you, they will profile you and they will assist you. They can give you as much as N15 million after looking at your profile and assessing you as an individual who is working to ascertain you have a sustainable income,’’ he added.
READ: Bill to regulate real estate scales through 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly
Managing Director, FHA Mortgage Bank, Mr Hayatuddeen Awwal, disclosed that the estate is the 4th estate the fund has supported since the start of the year so far.
“We have done 44 houses in Kano, through an estate fully funded by Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria(FMBN). We have done 27 houses in Katsina District of Abuja; we have done 40 in Kuje District of Abuja and here we are in Lagos, handing over keys to seven beneficiaries of the National Housing Funds,” Awwal said.
What you should know
- The newly launched estate is part of a scheme launched by the Federal Government to construct 300,000 homes across Nigeria for low-income earners under its National Social Housing Programme (NSHP).
- Nairametrics earlier reported in November 2020 that a total of N265billion has been disbursed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) under the National Housing Fund (NHF).
