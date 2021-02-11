Business
CBN orders banks to accept travel documents, refugee ID for transactions
CBN instructed banks and others to accept Machine Readable Travel Documents (MRCTD) and Refugee Identification Card, as means of identification.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed commercial banks and other financial institutions to accept Machine Readable Travel Documents (MRCTD) and Refugee Identification Card, as means of identification for financial transactions.
This was disclosed by Dr Kevin Amugo, Director, Finance Policy Regulation Department, CBN, on Wednesday, in Abuja, via a memo to the financial institutions and payment service providers in the country.
According to Amugo, the apex bank took the decision due to the challenges which refugees and asylum seekers experience, with means of identification, when they engaged in financial transactions.
He also urged the banks to improve on due diligence in all transactions, so as to forestall money laundering and other criminal activities depending on the banking system.
He stated, “All banks and financial institutions are referred to the provisions of the CBN AML/CFT Regulations 2013 (as amended) on customer due diligence.
“They should note that MRCTD issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services; and the Refugee Identity Card issued by the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, are adequate means of identification for banking transactions.
“Banks and other financial institutions are also required to continue to ensure that effective customer due diligence policies and procedures are implemented to combat money laundering, financing of terrorists, as well as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”
What you should know
- CBN has introduced several measures in the banking industry to combat money laundering, financing of terrorists, as well as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
- One of the recent moves of the apex bank to curb the menace was when it instructed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to desist from transacting in and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies.
- Nairametrics reported when CBN also claimed that some of these cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which beg the question of legality. It claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
- It stated, “The question that one may need to ask therefore is, why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion.”
- The CBN alleged that a significant amount of people used it for speculative purposes rather than payment, citing the flagship crypto model as an example.
NCDMB says Nigerian Oil and Gas Park will be completed in Q4 of 2022
NCDMB boss has revealed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park at Emeyal 1 in Bayelsa, would be completed in the 4th quarter of 2022.
Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has revealed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park would be completed in the 4th quarter of 2022.
The ES who made this statement while inspecting the construction work at the project site disclosed that his assessment tour would be followed up by a planned tour of the Board’s major projects by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.
According to him, the Minister during his tour will inspect the board’s oil and gas park projects at Emeyal 1 and Odukpani in Cross River State, as well as the Composite Gas Cylinder Manufacturing facility at Polaku.
In his statement, he lauded the efforts of the contractors, saying the progress made by the contractors in a short period of time, compared favourably with similar jobs across Nigeria.
He noted that this impressive attitude to work by the Nigerian contractors is the major reason why the Board was always acting in accordance with its guidelines on the patronage of local service companies.
The NCDMB boss noted that the park will create a low-cost manufacturing hub that will produce equipment components and spare parts to be utilized in the nation’s oil and gas industry.
What they are saying
Engr. Wabote in his statement said: “We did the groundbreaking ceremony in 2018 and we were practically inside the water; but today, we are seeing structures coming up. We still have a long way to go because most of the buildings are getting to the finishing stages while some are just starting. We believe that we will complete this project by Q4, 2022.”
Wabote, who also spoke about the benefits of the park scheme to the nation’s economy disclosed that upon completion, the project would curb the importation of finished petroleum products.
He said, “The facility will stimulate the manufacturing of oil and gas components in the country, this move will reverse the current trend whereby the sector depended on importation for most of its finished products.
Speaking about the socio-economic benefit of the park, he said,“It will also enhance our capacity and bring about technological innovations because most of those manufacturing will be done here. For the community, it will create a lot of jobs and there will be a spin-off effect on other economic activities. The benefits are enormous.”
What you should know
- The Executive Secretary of NCDMB stated that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park project started with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 27, 2018.
- The project at press time is about 68 percent complete. Four major structures are near completion while foundation work has commenced on some buildings and parts of the project.
- In a bid to ensure a stable power supply for companies that would be set up in the park, the Board has also built a 10megawatts gas plant to guaranty power to the site. Aside from this, the company is also committed to building a water treatment plant, sewage systems and piping network for water.
AfDB and Harvard Kennedy School train country economists on effective post-COVID-19 response.
AfDB and Harvard Kennedy School train country economists on effective post-COVID-19 response and recovery strategies.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is collaborating with Harvard Kennedy School to train the Bank’s Country Economists on effective post-COVID-19 response and recovery strategies for Africa.
Seventy economists drawn from all the bank’s country offices participated in the interactive program, which ran virtually from 18 January to 10 February 2021.
According to Emmanuel Pinto Moreira, Director of the Country Economics Department of AfDB,
- “The program would help the Bank’s economists to respond to the needs of regional member countries (RMCs) as they chart their economic recovery from the pandemic.
- “The Bank is increasingly shifting towards a knowledge institution and an influencer of policy reforms in the RMCs.
- “Our country economists, who engage with RMCs regularly, are frequently faced with important policy questions and demand for advice on fiscal and social policies that RMCs should adopt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery strategies.
What others are saying
According to Dr. Awuese Oku, the Bank’s Chief Learning and Development Officer, “The Bank can only give what it has; therefore, the Bank’s support to the RMCs can only be as good as the knowledge that Bank Staff possess”.
According to Cedric Mbeng Mezui, the Bank’s Chief African Bond Markets Expert,
- “The economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic demands innovative responses to transform African economies.
- “I find the Smart Policy Design and Implementation (SPDI) methodology proposed and discussed in the course to be a powerful tool for developing post-COVID proposals.”
According to Joel Muzima, a Principal Country Economist, “This is a cutting-edge training and facilitated by top-notch scholars. I am confident that this training will help sharpen my analytical skills and critical thinking for country dialogue and designing country strategies and diagnostics to assist Bank’s regional member countries ‘build back better’ post-COVID-19.”
According to Katy Doyle, Director for Evidence for Policy Design, Center for International Development (CID) based at Harvard Kennedy School, “We are excited to welcome economists from the African Development Bank to this special program on the challenges of COVID-19 and multi-sectoral response to achieve inclusive growth.”
Why this matters
- African economies shrank by 2.1% in 2020, with the pandemic compounding an already alarming state of indebtedness.
- Africa needs appropriate response strategies not just to respond to the effects of the pandemic, but also how to build strong systems.
- The COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a global economic downturn, with populations locked down and business, industry and trade heavily impacted.
- The training would properly equip the staff to contend and manage several emerging economic issues confronting the African nations.
- AfDB’s country offices, country economists have an important role to play in providing member countries with advice on response strategies to ensure a gradual recovery from the impact of COVID-19, with the longer-term aim of “building back better” and fostering inclusive growth.
