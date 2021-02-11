Cryptocurrency
Update: Senate summons CBN Governor over Crypto ban
Senate mandated Committees to invite the Governor of the CBN, for briefing on the ban of Crypto transactions.
The Senate has mandated it’s Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institution, ICT and Cybercrimes and Capital Market to invite the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for briefing on the ban of Crypto transactions placed by the apex bank.
This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle after Thursday’s plenary session.
According to the National Assembly, the Committees are expected to drill Emefiele on the opportunities and threats of the Crypto currency on Nigerian economy and give feedback in two weeks.
It tweeted, ” Senate resolves to mandate the Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, ICT and Cybercrimes, and Capital Market to invite the CBN Governor for briefing on…
“…the opportunities and threats of the Crypto currency on the nation’s economy and security and to report back findings within two weeks.”
Senate resolves to:
Mandate the Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, ICT and Cybercrimes, and Capital Market to invite the CBN Governor for briefing on…
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 11, 2021
What you should know
On February 5, 2021, Central Bank of Nigeria has notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in Crypto and other digital assets, according to Nairametrics.
In a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned and reminded local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
In addition, the apex bank instructed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
The Apex bank further warned the Nigerian Financial Stakeholders that any breach of this directive will attract serious regulatory sanctions.
Around the World
US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
The US has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets.
The United States has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets, including cryptocurrencies.
This is as the US Government said that new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
This disclosure was made by the new United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, while making remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Yellen noted that innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country.
She said “Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life.’’
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from the US and other western countries into the country.
- The CBN, a week ago had issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN further justified its directive to all financial institutions to close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting or operating cryptocurrency, stating that countries like China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and so on, have all placed a certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
- This is due to the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies could portend, which includes the risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and other criminal activities.
Cryptocurrency
Nigerian banks allegedly close accounts dealing with Crypto
A number of bank accounts directly linked with crypto trading have reportedly been closed by Nigerian banks.
A significant number of Nigerians linked to crypto trading have allegedly had their bank accounts closed by their respective banks.
This is in lieu of Nigeria’s apex bank directive prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from dealing in crypto-related transactions. The CBN clearly instructed banks to adhere to the directive with immediate effect which has probably led to why such bank accounts were immediately shut down.
According to a text message seen by Nairametrics, a customer affected was told by his bank that in line with the CBN directive on cryptocurrency operation in Nigeria, the individual account was henceforth inactive.
The Chief Executive Officer of Bitfxt Technologies, Franklin Peters also revealed that the business accounts of Bitfxt Technologies, were allegedly closed and its funds wiped off.
READ: Why the CBN wielded the big stick on cryptocurrency transactions
So our cooperate accounts have been wiped and closed by our host bank. This is really not the way forward #Nigeria.
SMH
— Franklin Peters (Blockchain Oracle) (@F_Peterz) February 10, 2021
In case you missed it
- Recall, in a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned and reminded local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- In addition, the apex bank instructed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
- The Apex bank further warned the Nigerian Financial Stakeholders that any breach of this directive will attract serious regulatory sanctions.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
READ: Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban: A legal analysis
Can the Nigerian apex bank actually stop trading?
The Nigerian central bank has control over the banking sector and by a large extent can use its powers to determine how banks allow customers to use their bank accounts for transactions.
- While cryptocurrencies are a digital form of currency, it still relies heavily on the regular currencies for everything from pricing its value to how its ownership is being determined.
- To buy cryptocurrencies, you can no longer pay with cash via using your Nigerian bank account.
- Thus, Nigerians looking to trade in cryptocurrency will now have to seek other means outside of the banking sector, assuming Nigerian banks strictly implement the new directives.
READ: Why Nigerians trade in crypto, $500m worth of bitcoin traded in 5 years by Nigerians -Moghalu
What this means
Such a directive from the CBN will have clear negative consequences for the international Crypto community, taking into consideration Nigerian financial ecosystem will remain closed to the Crypto network. This will thereby dampen its use among a growing number of Nigerians who solely depend on their local currency to process their crypto transactions.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]