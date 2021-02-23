Paid Content
MTN Y’ello star and the hope for a richer entertainment industry in Nigeria
The Y'ello Star is a project initiated by MTN to empower the youths and launch their talents to the world.
When the MTN Project Fame West Africa disappeared from the screens some three years ago, many aspiring contestants were heartbroken, and even more so the viewers who looked forward to the yearly shows, auditions, suspense and all the excitement. After almost three years, during which there was practically no music reality TV show on the screens, the telecommunication giant resurfaced with the Y’ello Star, another entertainment show and musical competition targeted at unearthing musical talents in the country.
It is easy to see that this new show is not just about entertaining the audience or shooting some unbeknownst talent into super stardom. The prizes won from the competition are indeed an indication that this is beyond showbiz. The telco giant has added a capacity-building package to the prize for all sixteen contestants and the six finalists.
Anthony Obi, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria while commenting on the completion of the premiere season, reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to developing the capacity of Nigerian youths. “We believe in Nigerian youth and are happy with the outcome of the project. Creativity is crucial to the overall development of the nation and they are the human resources for achieving this. We are committed to turning up their drive to succeed,” he said.
All 16 contestants enjoyed a Virtual Music Training Program from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, as well as a Creative Entrepreneurship Training Program certification by Henley Business School. Irrespective of how raw these talents might have been before they were discovered in the show, both training would refine and polish them in the art and business of music. Importantly, the scholarship awarded to the top six finalists to attend Berklee 2021 Summer Music Program at the Berklee College of Music would give them an extra advantage, arming them with the knife they need to cut their share of the $6.4 billion which Nigeria’s entertainment industry is projected to rake in in 2021.
Besides the N5 million cash prize, brand new fully furnished apartment with an in-house recording studio and a brand-new car, the winner also gets to record and produce a song at Berklee World-class Studio in New York, USA.
Reacting to this move, show judge and superstar musician Banky W commended MTN for “making sure that empowerment remains key on the show”. He further expressed his delight with the show’s format saying, “It’s not just about winner-takes-all, it’s about helping this generation (of talents) achieve something and I am proud to be a part of this.”
Convert these prizes into monetary equivalent value and you begin to have a clearer picture of what MTN is investing into Nigeria’s entertainment industry. While the apartment and the furnished in-house studio is estimated to be worth about N60 million, the cost of recording and producing a song at Berklee World-class Studio in New York as well as the scholarship for the top six finalists to attend Berklee 2021 Summer Music Program in the USA will run into thousands of dollars converting these amateurs into music professionals.
From previous shows like the Project Fame for instance, we have seen situations where winners of the competition release a debut album and go into oblivion soon after. This time around, the telco is taking extra measures to see that the contestants and finalists are trained and equipped to soar in the now competitive global entertainment industry. Sharing his thoughts on the entire experience, Dotti winner of the debut season said, “I am sincerely grateful to MTN for the rare chance to develop my talent. I could not have done this alone. The coaching and business training I have received through MTN Y’ello Star from the Berklee College of Music and the Henley Business School will help my career immensely.”
Richard Iweanoge, General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN Nigeria said, “The Y’ello Star project is unique. It is different from what the audience is used to from previous music talent programmes. It is a project initiated by MTN to empower the youths and launch their talents to the world. The show is designed to groom musical talents by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.”
It is not just a winner-takes-it-all situation, as it can be seen from past music reality TV shows like the Project Fame and Idols that several contestants went on to become famous singers even without winning the competition. Through this initiative, the ICT giant reaffirms its dedication to spearheading value creation in the entertainment industry.
The long-term effect of this would be an overall advancement of the Nigerian music industry and the economy, as these contestants use the provided platforms and their newly gained popularity to translate their dreams into reality. Such shows in the past produced artistes like Darey Art Alade, Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi, Chidinma, Niniola, Olawale, Praiz, Iyanya, and Johnny Drille; and with the added benefits in the MTN Y’ello star, we can look forward to a richer music industry in the coming years.
Get instant cash to meet urgent needs with Polaris Bank Salary Advance
You can get up to 50% of net monthly salary in advance over a tenure of 30 days renewable monthly.
Are you aware you could easily access funds for urgent needs that can’t wait till the end of the month?
If you need to pay for that promotional air tickets; pay for your exams; make that short-term investment or attend to an urgent family commitment and you don’t have enough cash, just apply.
Polaris Salary Advance is a readily available, convenient, and accessible solution to customers’ immediate financial needs, as long as you are a salary earner. It doesn’t matter whether or not you have an account with Polaris Bank or not.
You can get up to 50% of net monthly salary in advance over a tenure of 30 days renewable monthly.
No collateral required and it is available for employees or persons with assured income.
How to Apply:
1. You must be an employee who earns a salary or have assured/regular income
2. Dial *833*12# USSD Smartcode
3. Eligibility and amount accessible pops up on your screen
4. Your account gets credited within minutes.
The best part of the Polaris Salary Advance is that you don’t really have to be a customer of Polaris Bank to enjoy the facility.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Adapting logistics to the new normal
The logistics industry is making waves and swiftly adjusting to the new normal, unlike other industries in Nigeria.
Prior to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the logistics industry was one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria.
According to the 2018 Logistics and Supply Chain Industry report, Nigeria’s logistics sector’s value was capped to be around 250 billion Naira. However, like many other industries in Nigeria, the logistics industry was soon faced with some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
The pandemic disrupted many businesses and had a significant impact on the country’s economy. Nigeria was soon sent back into recession, and this affected a lot of companies. Many countries were forced to close their borders and limit transportation and travel to curb the virus’ spread. This decision caused a lot of setbacks for many logistics companies. Challenges faced by the logistics industry during the pandemic include, but are not limited to:
- Border closure
- Shortage of workforce
- Restrictions on movement
- Air and sea freight limitations
Like the popular saying “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, many logistics companies have come out stronger – adapting to the new normal – and are doing better despite the challenges. The innovative ones like Red Star Express Plc have been able to use technology to their advantage, and have found solutions to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Some airlines are adopting the cargo way, making it easier for logistics companies to transport goods without getting exposed.
Technology has also been a lifesaver for many logistics companies, even in Nigeria. Humans have been replaced with Robotic Systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Technology. This way, the logistics companies are able to transport items without necessarily exposing their workers to the virus.
With technology, companies can monitor the shipment through tracking devices, and customers can track their packages online. Technology has made it easier for logistics companies to perform their duties effectively, despite the pandemic; especially with regards to planning, implementing, controlling the movement and storage of goods between origin and consumption points.
To avoid the spread of the virus, Red Star Express Plc, a courier and logistics company in Nigeria was quick to adopt the use of technology. With their customer-focused system, they have come up with an Online Shipping Solution that allows customers to order pick-up and delivery of packages without visiting a physical office. Sign up here to ship your packages. They also have a logistics management platform for e-commerce merchants looking to deliver products to customers. Their system has helped them to adapt to the new normal by curbing physical transactions.
The logistics industry is making waves and swiftly adjusting to the new normal, unlike other industries in Nigeria. Despite the economic meltdown and the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been able to come up with different ways to keep the industry afloat. As you may already know, only a few logistics companies can be relied on during this period, and based on our research, one of them happens to be Red Star Express Plc.
